The European Commission announced on Monday that it was imposing anti-dumping duties on certain cold-rolled flat steel products imported from Türkiye, India, Japan, Taiwan and ⁠Vietnam.

The duties were set at 9.5% for India, 27.9% for Japan, 20.7%-27% for Taiwan, 3%-7.8% for Türkiye ⁠and 16% for Vietnam, the Commission said in a statement.

It added ⁠that an investigation found that certain cold-rolled flat steel products ⁠from these countries were entering the ⁠European Union at "dumped prices."

The total value of imports of cold-rolled flat steel products into the EU amounts to about 1.77 billion euros ($1.95 billion), according to the Commission.

Of that, 282 million euros come from India, 240 million euros from Türkiye, 180 million euros from Japan, 345 million euros from Taiwan and 125 million euros from Vietnam.