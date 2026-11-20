Schengen diplomatic missions in Türkiye have established a dedicated working group to address persistent bottlenecks related to visa procedures for Turkish citizens, as Ankara called on the European Union to review the current practices, reports said Thursday.

The working group was formed following a meeting of the Local Schengen Cooperation (LSC) group in Ankara on Wednesday, public broadcaster TRT Haber and private outlet NTV said.

The meeting was attended by Turkish Foreign Ministry officials, representatives of Schengen countries, the EU Delegation to Türkiye and European Commission officials, the reports said.

The meeting, which regularly reviews Schengen visa procedures and related data, was held for the first time with the participation of both Turkish Foreign Ministry and European Commission representatives.

For years, Türkiye has criticized the EU's visa system over appointment shortages, lengthy processing times and extensive documentation requirements.

During Wednesday’s talks, the Turkish delegation pointed to the high level of integration between Türkiye and the EU across multiple sectors and pressed for practical fixes, the reports said.

Its demands included making visa appointments more accessible, shortening application processing times, reducing the number of required documents and facilitating applications by travelers who have previously received Schengen visas.

Ankara also called for wider implementation of the EU's visa cascade system, which allows eligible applicants to obtain multiple-entry visas with progressively longer validity periods.

Turkish truck drivers, trade access

Türkiye stressed the need to ensure uninterrupted access to the Schengen area for Turkish truck drivers to prevent disruptions to trade with the EU. It also called for solutions to restrictions on the length of their stays in the bloc.

Foreign Ministry officials said difficulties in securing appointments had contributed to the emergence of fraudulent consultancy firms offering to arrange visa applications and appointments, according to the reports.

They said joint operations had been conducted against such networks in cooperation with the justice, trade and interior ministries, with judicial proceedings initiated against numerous individuals.

The Turkish side also reported a significant decline over the past two years in visa difficulties faced by students admitted to universities in EU countries.

Officials said the Foreign Ministry had received only a limited number of individual complaints on the issue in 2026, adding that contacts with relevant authorities were continuing to resolve the remaining cases.