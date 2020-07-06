The euro area retail trade volume rose 17.8% in May on a monthly basis, according to the European Union's statistical authority on Monday.

The retail trade volume was also up 16.4% in the EU in May versus April, Eurostat noted.

In April, the volume saw a 12.1% drop in the eurozone and 11.4% fall in the EU, due to the pandemic's effects on the economy.

The eurozone/euro area or EA19 represents member states that use the single currency, euro, while the EU27 includes all member countries of the bloc.

The volume of retail trade was up 38.4% for automotive fuels, 34.5% for non-food products, and 2.2% for food, drinks and tobacco, in the euro area.

On the EU side, the volume of retail trade fell 31.9% for automotive fuels, 30.2% for non-food products, and 2.1% for food, drinks and tobacco.

"It can be noted that the volume of retail trade in textiles, clothing and footwear rose by 147% in the euro area and by 130.7% in the EU," it said.

Retail trade via mail order and internet rose 7% in the eurozone and 4.7% in the EU in May versus April.

In the month, while all member countries saw rises in retail trade, it was unchanged in Bulgaria.

"The highest increases were registered in Luxembourg (plus 28.6%), France (plus 25.6%) and Austria (plus 23.3%)," Eurostat said.

Annual comparison

The annual figures of both eurozone and the EU also dropped in May.

"In May 2020 compared with May 2019, the calendar-adjusted retail sales index decreased by 5.1% in the euro area and by 4.2% in the EU," Eurostat said.

On a yearly basis, the volume of retail trade fell 27.4% for automotive fuels and 9% for non-food products in the eurozone, while it dropped 24.3% for automotive fuels and 6.9% for non-food products in the EU.

"The largest decreases were registered in Bulgaria (minus 20.4%), Luxembourg (minus 19.7%) and Spain (minus 17.9%). The highest increases were observed in Germany (plus 7.2%), Denmark (plus 6.6%) and Austria (plus 4.8%)," it added.