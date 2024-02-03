The Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) Fatih Karahan was appointed as the new governor of the central bank to replace Hafize Gaye Erkan on Saturday, according to the Official Gazette.

Karahan's appointment came a few hours after Erkan announced her resignation due to personal reasons.

Born in 1982, Karahan has become one of the youngest CBRT governors in the country.

He started his career as an economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. In 2022, he became a senior economist at Amazon and was later appointed as the principal economist of the global e-commerce giant.

He was appointed as the deputy chief of CBRT in July 2023.