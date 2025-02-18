Italian chemist Francesco Rivella, best known as the man behind the popular spread Nutella, dubbed as its "father" died on Valentine's Day, according to numerous news outlets. He was 97.

He was also called the "wizard" who worked in the "chemistry room" and translated his ideas into products that made the history of Ferrero, the producer of Nutella. He died 10 years after the death of Michele Ferrero, the son of Pietro Ferrero, the founder of the namesake Italian confectionery and chocolatier company Ferrero SpA.

For over 40 years Rivella was a faithful collaborator of Michele Ferrero and it could perhaps be said that it was he who translated so many brilliant ideas into products, from Nutella to Ferrero Rocher, according to the Italian daily Corriere della Sera.

Ferrero Group, a highly renowned chocolatier headquartered in Alba, in northwestern Italy stands behind many products and brand names from Giotto, Kinder Chocolate, Kinder Bueno to Raffaello and Nutella.

Rivella is said to have joined the Alba confectionery company in 1952, at the age of 25.