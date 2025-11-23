French and Franco-Turkish companies invested 3.6 billion euros ($4.1 billion) in Türkiye between 2020 and 2024, and are planning to invest an additional 5 billion euros (around $5.76 billion) over the next three years, according to Anadolu Agency (AA) on Saturday, citing a report.

According to a statement by the Turkish-French Chamber of Commerce (CCIFT), the Türkiye Committee of the French Foreign Trade Advisors (CCEF) recently released a report titled “Sustainable Impact: The Economic and Social Contributions of French Companies and Franco-Turkish Partnerships in Türkiye/2020-2024 Update.”

The report presents comprehensive data on the economic, social and environmental added value generated by French and Franco-Turkish companies operating in Türkiye.

The details of the report were presented on Friday in Istanbul at the event attended by France's Ambassador to Ankara, Isabelle Dumont.

According to the findings, these companies provide direct employment to more than 143,000 people in Türkiye. With indirect effects included, this figure reaches approximately 385,000.

French-owned and joint-venture companies, operating with 197 production facilities across the country, position Türkiye not only as an important market but also as a competitive production hub.

The report also shows that despite economic fluctuations, these companies, having invested 3.6 billion euros during 2020-2024, have maintained their confidence in Türkiye and continue their long-term partnerships.

In the same period, the companies recorded a turnover of 36.6 billion euros, highlighting their strong contribution to Türkiye’s economic dynamism. Exports accounted for 22% of this turnover, underscoring the strategic role of French capital in Türkiye’s integration into global trade networks.

According to the report, French and Franco-Turkish companies contributed the equivalent of 1.6% of Türkiye’s GDP, amounting to approximately 18.7 billion euros at year-end 2024 exchange rates. These indicators demonstrate that French investments in Türkiye not only generate economic impact but also serve as fundamental pillars of the country’s employment, production and sustainable development.

Strong partnerships in R&D and innovation

The CCEF report also highlights the role of French and Franco-Turkish partnerships in R&D and innovation. Some 52% of the surveyed companies conduct joint projects with universities, research centers or local stakeholders.

Between 2022 and 2024, 700 million euros were invested in R&D and 47% of the companies obtained patents, trademarks or industrial property rights in Türkiye. This shows that French capital is creating a lasting value chain in the country through knowledge transfer, technological innovation, and talent development.

In the field of social sustainability, the report also presents notable findings: 64% of companies have taken concrete steps to increase female representation in management and 71% conduct annual carbon footprint assessments.

Thus, French and Franco-Turkish companies place social equality and environmental responsibility at the center of their strategies, going beyond economic growth alone.

New investments on the horizon

The report also highlights new investment plans expected to reach 5 billion euros over the next three years. Provided favorable economic and legal conditions continue, these investments are expected to significantly contribute to Türkiye’s production capacity, export potential and employment volume.

Dumont stated that the study confirms the strong interest of French companies in Türkiye and validates their commitment to the country.

"The French and Franco-Turkish companies that took part (in the survey) have invested 3.6 billion euros over the past five years and plan to invest an additional 5 billion euros over the next three years. This dynamism reflects their lasting confidence in Türkiye’s future," she said, according to remarks included in the report.

Franck Mereyde, the president of the Turkish-French Chamber of Commerce and the CCEF Türkiye Committee, said that the French presence in Türkiye contributes 1.6% to the country’s GDP and provides around 400,000 jobs, both directly and indirectly.

Mereyde noted that the French presence in Türkiye is one of the cornerstones of the country’s economy and an important driver of employment across many sectors. “This is a clear indicator of the confidence in the Turkish economy and the view of Türkiye as a long-term strategic partner,” he said.

Gökhan Yücel, head of communications at the Investment and Finance Office, pointed to the era in which uncertainties, geopolitical ruptures and technological transformation intersect.

The report also detailed the impact and presence of various French companies across different sectors in Türkiye, from Alstom and the Oyak-Renault partnership to banking giant TEB and Sanofi and Decathlon.