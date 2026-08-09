Germany's trade gap with ⁠China grew in the first half of the year, even as the Asian powerhouse kept the position of its top trade partner, preliminary data from state-run agency Germany ​Trade & Invest (GTAI) showed on Sunday.

German exports to China fell ​over ⁠12% year-over-year to just under 37 billion euros ($42.8 billion) between January and June, the data showed, as Chinese firms cut reliance on European imports, making China only the ninth-biggest market for German goods.

As recently as 2021, China was the second-biggest export market.

That year, Germany sold China merchandise worth 104 billion euros, despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, German manufacturing is struggling with both U.S. tariffs and Chinese competition, triggering major job cuts at bulwarks of industry such as carmaker Volkswagen.

China, though, is selling more and more to Germany.

In the first half of last year, ⁠Germany ⁠ran a trade deficit of 40 billion euros with China. That had swelled to some 55 billion euros during the same period this year.

German imports from China rose 8.9% to 91.8 billion euros over the period. Total trade was over 128 billion euros, some 3 billion euros more than with the United States.

"The reasons for declining exports to China are the weak domestic economy and increasing (Chinese) focus on domestic value chains," said GTAI East Asia expert Corinne Abele.

German firms are now producing more inside China itself, while ⁠China's property crisis and cash-strapped regional governments are curbing investment, Abele added.

Far smaller economies like Austria and Switzerland have bought more German goods than China in 2026, the data showed.

China's diminishing ​reliance on Germany showed it is becoming more independent of Western powers and ​catching up technologically, said Commerzbank economist Vincent Stamer.

China overtook the U.S. as Germany's top trading partner in 2025 after U.S. President Donald Trump returned ⁠to ‌the White House ‌and launched protectionist tariff policies that have eroded German exports ⁠to the United States.

The U.S. remains Germany's ‌single-biggest foreign market, but exports there fell about 6% through June to just over 74 billion euros, Abele said. ​By contrast, German imports from ⁠the U.S. grew 7.1% to nearly 51 billion euros.

France and the ⁠Netherlands were the next biggest export markets. Overall, German exports rose 3.7% to 817 ⁠billion euros through June as ​global growth kept orders flowing.

"But the 'Made in Germany' brand must still reinvent itself," said Commerzbank's Stamer.