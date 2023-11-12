The global response to Israel's ongoing massacre in Gaza, which indiscriminately targets women and children, is intensifying. Protests persist from the United States to the United Kingdom, Russia to Malaysia and the global spread of boycotts against products of Israeli origin is growing.

As the movement to boycott Israeli goods gains momentum, individuals committed to this cause fervently seek alternatives. Notably, the demand for halal products has surged twofold in the past three weeks.

Yunus Ete, the chair of the World Halal Summit Council and head of Discover Events, stated that a genocide has been carried out in Gaza for nearly the past 40 days and said: "Even though leaders in the U.S. and Europe remain silent, the public is expressing significant outrage. Protests are taking place in many countries around the world, and the boycott of Israeli products, just as in our country, is increasing day by day globally."

Explaining that the quest for alternatives to Israeli goods has accelerated in many countries worldwide, Ete said, "This situation has directed demand toward halal-certified products. Especially in the last three weeks, sales of halal certified products, from food to hygiene materials, pharmaceuticals to textiles, have shown an increase of more than 100%."

Ete pointed out that Israeli products have a strong monopoly worldwide, adding: "In fact, many halal-certified products are of similar or even higher quality, but these brands were struggling to break the monopoly. Now, a strong demand has emerged worldwide. The demand of those who try alternative products will rapidly increase."

'Interest in fair'

Noting that they have been organizing the world's largest halal event continuously for 10 years, he said, "We are organizing the 9th World Halal Summit and the 10th Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Halal Expo 2023 Fair at the Istanbul Fair Center between Nov. 23-26 this year."

"Halal products, surpassing $7 trillion globally and expected to reach $10 trillion within the next five years, are experiencing even faster growth with the recent momentum," said Ete.

Explaining that interest in the fair from abroad has increased together with the boycott, Ete further said, "Those looking for halal franchises, foreign companies researching halal food, cosmetics and hygiene products have started to register as visitors intensively."

Over 40,000 visitors expected

Last year's fair saw the participation of 446 local and international companies from 39 countries, with 31,905 visitors.

"This year, more than 500 local and international companies from over 60 countries will participate. We anticipate over 40,000 visitors, including 10,000 international attendees," Ete noted.

He said important companies in food, food technologies, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, textiles and modest fashion participated in the event.

This year, he added that there is also serious demand for exhibitors from sectors related to Islamic finance and halal tourism.

'A fairer world'

Pointing out that the World Halal Summit is held simultaneously with the fair, Ete said: "We have addressed the Palestinian theme almost every year in our organization. However, this year, Palestine is undergoing genocide in front of the whole world. Therefore, the main theme of the fair and summit we will organize this year will be Palestine."

"We never take a political stance, but we believe the issue of Palestine is not political but humanitarian," said Ete, pointing out that one of the main themes of the World Halal Summit is "A Fairer World."

Ete also recalled the "International Chefs Championship," organized concurrently with the fair and summit since 2018, and announced this year's special event: "Palestine Day."

"In collaboration with the Turkish Cooks and Pastry Chefs Confederation (TAŞPAKON) and the World Islamic Countries Chefs Communities Platform (WICS), we will host 1,000 chefs at the International Chefs Championship," he said.

"On our designated Palestine Day, renowned chefs from around the world will prepare dishes from Palestinian cuisine, showcasing the country's culture and culinary heritage," he said, adding that they plan to organize gastronomy competitions for high school students and children with special needs.