Dozens of major global companies have pledged millions of dollars in assistance and offered services after massive earthquakes devastated the southeastern region of Türkiye a week ago.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck nine hours apart in southeastern Türkiye, and severely hit northern Syria as well, on Feb. 6 killing more than 31,640. The death toll is expected to rise considerably as search teams recover more bodies from the rubble.

International companies have joined the massive humanitarian operations both through cash donations and extensions of urgently needed supplies and equipment for some 13.5 million people estimated to be affected in the 10 provinces in Türkiye, and in northwest Syria.

The amount of reported donations has exceeded $39 million as of Feb. 11, according to figures from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation and companies’ own data.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation had launched private-public coordination efforts and united the American business community in supporting the post-earthquake humanitarian efforts in both Türkiye and Syria.

Among companies, financial services giant Allianz Group extended 6 million euros ($6.41 million) and said it would add another 1 million euros to donations by its employees and affiliated agencies.

The technology consulting firm Accenture said it was donating $1 million to humanitarian organizations and would organize a donation campaign to assist the region.

E-commerce giant Amazon said it would provide donations of products and logistical support in the area and would be sending $500,000 in cash donations to groups, including the World Food Program (WFP), Save the Children, UNICEF, Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay), AKUT Search and Rescue Association, and the Ahbap Foundation.

It also announced it created the Türkiye Disaster Relief Hub near Istanbul to quickly provide relief items to the impacted areas in Türkiye and Syria.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said the technology giant “will be donating to relief and recovery efforts.”

“Sending our thoughts and condolences to the people of Türkiye, Syria, and anyone affected by the devastating earthquakes,” Cook wrote on Twitter.

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp owner Meta Platforms said it was donating $550,000 aimed at assisting aid and recovery in Türkiye and Syria.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the search engine company had activated "SOS alerts" to aid relief operations. The service will provide emergency information to the people impacted by the disaster. Pichai added that Google and its employees would offer support to the victims of the tragedy.

German multinational pharmaceuticals company Bayer said it had created a 1.5 million euros emergency fund to assist the population in the affected regions.

Of that sum, 500,000 euros each will be extended to Ahbab and Kızılay, and 200,000 euros to the German Red Cross for disaster response in Syria.

The company launched an employee donation campaign with the German Red Cross and said it would match the funds donated by employees up to 300,000 euros. The final amount will benefit both Syria and Türkiye.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance pledged it would donate $5 million in cryptocurrency to victims of the natural disaster. It said it would airdrop $100 worth of BNB, the exchange’s native token, to all users in regions affected by the earthquake.

U.S. oil giant Chevron said it was allocating $1 million in aid assistance. Another energy giant, ExxonMobil, said it was providing a $100,000 fund to International Medical Corps (IMC) for humanitarian efforts.

Hamdi Ulukaya, the CEO and founder of yogurt brand Chobani, pledged to donate $1 million to the Turkish Philanthropy Funds. He also said he would match up to $1 million in additional donations to help people affected by the disaster.

Boeing announced a $500,000 donation to assist those impacted by disaster and help recovery and relief efforts by the global Red Cross and Red Crescent network.

Cargo giant FedEx donated $100,000 to the Turkish Red Crescent and said it would coordinate aid efforts with international partners.

UPS said it extended $1 million in global logistics support for the transportation of necessary equipment and supplies to Türkiye and Syria.

Carmaker Hyundai Motor’s Türkiye affiliate pledged $450,000 in equipment and supplies. It also extended another $50,000 in emergency aid equipment to be used for assisting in the recovery of people from the rubble.

Mercedez-Benz said it would extend 1 million euros to the Red Cross for emergency humanitarian aid and was launching a companywide donation campaign.

Porsche AG said it was donating 1 million euros to Aktion Deutschland hilft e.V., an umbrella group of German humanitarian aid agencies.

Volkswagen extended the same amount for emergency aid.

IKEA Foundation announced a donation of 10 million euros to support Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF). It said this would support the delivery of essential aid, including medical assistance, psychological support and health care services to those most impacted by the devastating earthquake.

The foundation said it was also in talks with other partners operating in the region, coordinating with Turkish authorities to assess further needs and opportunities to provide additional assistance. This includes discussions with Better Shelter, looking at ways to provide temporary housing units in Türkiye.

Inditex, the parent company of Zara, Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius and Oysho, said it was donating 3 million euros to assist humanitarian efforts in both Türkiye and Syria.

In addition to the economic aid, Inditex provided 500,000 outerwear products to the Turkish Red Crescent and AFAD with the support of its local suppliers.

Schwarz Group said it had allocated 1 million euros that would be extended to the German Red Cross for emergency services.

German flag carrier Lufthansa launched aid flights to Türkiye, carrying urgently needed supplies such as blankets clothes, food and hygiene products.

Danish container shipping major Maersk said it was donating around 1,000 shipping containers to Türkiye to help those in need.

Swiss pharma giant Novartis announced it was donating $1 million to help the humanitarian efforts. Its Danish peer Novo Nordisk said it was extending $1 million to the Turkish Red Crescent. In addition, Novo Nordisk Foundation was donating $700,000 to the Danish Red Cross and Danish Refugee Council for Syria.

Siemens AG and Siemens Healthineers said they would extend immediate assistance worth 500,000 euros to Türkiye and Syria. In addition, both companies called on their employees for donations, pledging to match every euro donated.

Samsung announced it would donate $3 million to Türkiye among other assistance, such as free repairs and appliances.

The South Korean technology giant said it would donate $1.5 million in cash to AFAD. In addition, it pledged home appliances for temporary shelters for earthquake victims, portable ultrasound diagnostic devices that can be used at disaster locations, free Galaxy tablets for the education of children in affected families, and free home appliance repair vehicles worth $1.5 million.

It also said Samsung employees would conduct voluntary fundraising activities to support people in the affected areas.

Deutsche Telekom said it was making all calls from its network between Germany, Türkiye and Syria free until Feb. 15 as part of its response.