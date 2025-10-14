The Halal Expo 2025 event, organized within the World Halal Summit in Istanbul and planned for the end of next month, will offer a special area for private label goods, according to a report on Monday.

The event will provide significant opportunities to manufacturers with private label production capabilities and to companies that want to bring their private label products to the global market with its "Private Label Cosmetics and Hygiene Area," a report by Anadolu Agency (AA) said.

The expo will be hosted by the 11th World Halal Summit, which brings together the halal ecosystem on a global scale and is among the world's most important organizations in this sense, and will be held at the Istanbul Expo Center between Nov. 26 and Nov. 29, according to a statement from the World Halal Summit Council on Monday.

The event will be held under the auspices of the Turkish presidency in cooperation with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC) and under the coordination of the Trade Ministry and the Halal Accreditation Agency.

The event is expected to welcome over 50,000 visitors from more than 110 countries.

The Private Label Cosmetics and Hygiene Area, located within the expo area, will bring together manufacturers with private-label production capabilities and companies seeking to bring their private-label products to the global market. The private label area will offer significant opportunities for event participants and visitors to forge new trade agreements, providing the opportunity to connect with professional visitors from over 110 countries.

Private-label products are produced by third-party manufacturers and marketed by retail brands. They are available for many categories of packaged consumer goods and sold through several retail channels, though most commonly in supermarkets.

Globally, the private label segment has the highest market penetration in Europe, followed by North America. Depending on the country, the private label segment makes up between 21% and 52% of supermarket sales in Europe, according to the data from the statistics portal statista.

Global private label market

The private label market continues to be one of the fastest-growing segments of the global retail world. The sector is exhibiting strong growth momentum both globally and in Türkiye due to shifting consumer preferences, increased price sensitivity, and manufacturers diversifying their brand strategies, according to the statement.

Private label products, which contribute significantly to company revenue growth, are a key driver of product diversity in the market. The global private label market is currently valued at $915 billion and is expected to reach $1.6 trillion by 2034. The private label ecosystem is rapidly consolidating its place in commerce on both a national and global scale, while also holding a significant place in the rapidly developing e-commerce market.

Thanks to its geographical advantages, skilled production capacity, and supply structure, Türkiye is on its way to becoming a regional hub for private label production.