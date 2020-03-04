Turkey earned $1.44 billion by exporting 220,724 tons of hazelnuts between September and February, a regional trade union announced on Tuesday.

The country's hazelnut exports rose 32.1% on a quantity basis and increased 51.6% on a value basis during the first six months of the season, which starts in September and ends in August.

In the same period last year, revenues were $950.7 million, the Black Sea Hazelnut and Products Exporters' Union reported.

With nearly 78% of total exports, the EU remained the top destination for Turkey's hazelnut exports.