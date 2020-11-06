Remote working habits are increasing rapidly, and the coronavirus pandemic has quickened the pace of the transformation process of working from home.

Conducting business online comes with many benefits for companies not only in terms of health but also in terms of cost and time.

Research conducted by Global Workplace Analytics shows that the number of regular home office employees has increased by 173% since 2005.

The study shows that companies can save up to $11,000 a year with a work from home model.

Although most companies decided to temporarily close their offices after the pandemic, some of them may make this situation permanent.

The social media platform Twitter announced in recent months that it has given its employees the option of work from home indefinitely. Google and Facebook also announced in their statements that their employees would not return to the office before June 2021.

Search for permanent solutions

Vedubox Deputy General Manager for Marketing Harun Taşcı says that they offer an easy, fast and flexible solution for remote working and distance education needs.

“Thanks to the ready-made infrastructure of Vedubox, which does not require installation, time can be saved by conducting meetings online, and detailed statistics about training or meetings can be obtained thanks to its advanced reporting and analysis feature,” Taşçı said.

He added that the Vedubox, has many features that support working from home and online education models, trends that have increased during the outbreak. The software offers business continuity to companies, educational institutions and individual users thanks to the options to personalize the content and share it quickly with the participants.

“In the home-working model, we provide companies with the opportunity to hold meetings in the comfort of an office,” Taşçı noted.

Cloud technology

Differing from other online education and communication platforms in the market with its comprehensive and integrated system, Vedubox stands out with its scalable infrastructure using 100% cloud technology and affordable cost options for its users.

One of the advantages of Vedubox, which has meeting and training options such as videoconferencing, live lectures and webinars, is that it has high storage areas that can be increased in capacity at any time. The local software, which has hundreds of corporate customers abroad, serves more than 300,000 end users locally.