The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has unlocked close to $2.3 billion in funding for Egypt after its latest program reviews, it said on Wednesday, as the country pushes to liberalize its economy.

Egypt secured an expanded $8 billion package over nearly four years from the IMF in March 2024, contingent on a series of economic reforms.

In March last year, the global lender approved a new loan worth $1.3 billion for Egypt.

After completing the fifth and sixth reviews of the Extended Fund Facility, the IMF said on Wednesday that around $2 billion will be unlocked for Egypt.

At the same time, it will be able to draw an extra $273 million under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) after the first review was completed, the IMF said in a statement.

"Egypt's macroeconomic situation has improved amid sustained stabilization efforts," the organization said.

"Tight monetary and fiscal policies together with exchange rate flexibility have helped restore macroeconomic stability, reduce inflation, and strengthen the external position."

But it warned that structural reforms under the program have been "uneven" and efforts to reduce the state's footprint "have been slower" than predicted.