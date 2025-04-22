The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday raised its growth forecast for Türkiye while downgrading its outlook for the global economy, citing the impact of U.S. tariffs now at 100-year highs while warning that further trade tensions would slow expansion further.

The IMF released an update to its World Economic Outlook compiled in just 10 days after U.S. President Donald Trump announced universal tariffs on nearly all trading partners and higher rates – currently suspended – on many countries.

The fund said that the global economy will grow just 2.8% this year, down from its forecast in January of 3.3%, according to its latest World Economic Outlook. And in 2026, global growth will be 3%, the fund predicts, also below its previous 3.3% estimate.

It said inflation was expected to decline more slowly than expected in January, given the impact of tariffs, reaching 4.3% in 2025 and 3.6% in 2026, with "notable" upward revisions for the U.S. and other advanced economies.

"We are entering a new era," Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, chief economist at the IMF, said. "This global economic system that has operated for the last eighty years is being reset."

The IMF said the swift escalation of trade tensions and "extremely high levels" of uncertainty about future policies would have a significant impact on global economic activity.

Gourinchas said that the heightened uncertainty around the import taxes led the IMF to take the unusual step of preparing several different scenarios for future growth. Its forecasts were finalized April 4, after the Trump administration announced sweeping tariffs on nearly 60 countries along with nearly-universal 10% duties.

Those duties were paused April 9 for 90 days. Gourinchas said the pause didn't substantially change the IMF's forecasts because the U.S. and China have imposed such steep tariffs on each other since then.

The IMF is a 191-nation lending organization that works to promote economic growth and financial stability and to reduce global poverty.

For Türkiye, the fund sees the economy expanding 2.7% in 2025, up from a previous estimate of 2.6% in January. For 2026, the IMF maintained its growth projection at 3.2%.

The fund projects inflation in Türkiye to average 35.9% this year and decline to 22.8% in 2026. Annual inflation slowed to 38.1% in March. It marked the lowest since December 2022 and extended the fall from a peak of around 75% last May. The central bank's year-end inflation estimate currently stands at 24%.

The IMF said Türkiye's current account deficit is expected to remain at 1.2% of GDP in both 2025 and 2026.

The uncertainty surrounding the Trump administration's next moves will also likely weigh heavily on the U.S. and global economies, the IMF said. Companies may pull back on investment and expansion as they wait to see how the trade policies play out, which can slow growth.

U.S. economic growth will come in at just 1.8% this year, down sharply from its previous forecast of 2.7% and a full percentage point below its 2024 expansion, the fund said.

The IMF doesn't expect a U.S. recession, though it has raised its odds of one this year from 25% to 37%.

The forecasts are largely in line with many private-sector economists' expectations, though some do fear a recession is increasingly likely. Economists at JPMorgan say the chances of a U.S. recession are now 60%. The Federal Reserve has also forecast that growth will weaken this year to 1.7%.

China is also forecast to grow more slowly because of U.S. tariffs. The IMF now expects it will expand 4% this year and next, down roughly half a point from its previous forecasts.

While the U.S. economy will likely suffer a "supply shock," similar to what hampered it during the pandemic and which pushed up inflation in 2021 and 2022, Gourinchas said, China is expected to experience reduced demand as U.S. purchases of its exports fall.

Inflation will likely worsen in the United States, rising to about 3% by the end of this year, while it will be little changed in China, the IMF forecast.

The European Union is forecast to grow more slowly, but the hit from tariffs is not as large, in part because it is facing lower U.S. duties than China. In addition, some of the hit from tariffs will be offset by stronger government spending by Germany.

The economies of the 27 countries that use the euro are forecast to expand 0.8% this year and 1.2% next year, down just 0.2% in both years from the IMF's January forecast.

Growth in Britain would hit 1.1% in 2025, 0.5 percentage point below the January forecast, edging higher to 1.4% in 2026, reflecting the impact of recent tariff announcements, higher gilt yields and weaker private consumption.

Japan's growth forecast has been marked down to 0.6% this year and next, 0.5% and 0.2% lower than in January, respectively.

U.S. neighbors Canada and Mexico, both targeted by a range of Trump's tariffs, also saw their growth forecasts cut. The IMF forecast Canada's economy would grow by 1.4% in 2025 and 1.6% in 2026, instead of the 2% growth projected for both years in January.

It predicted Mexico would be hard hit by tariffs, with its growth dipping to a negative 0.3% in 2025, a sharp 1.7 percentage point drop from the January forecast, before recovering to 1.4% growth in 2026.