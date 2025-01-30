India aims to double its bilateral trade with Türkiye, the country's ambassador to Ankara said recently, pointing there are areas where "good progress" can be made.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Muktesh Pardeshi, the South Asian country's new ambassador to Ankara, emphasized India’s goal of doubling bilateral trade with Türkiye to strengthen ties further.

The trade volume between the two countries stood at $14 billion two years ago but declined in 2024, averaging around $10 billion in recent years.

Pardeshi, who began his tenure in Türkiye in December, attended the event in Istanbul to mark the country's 76th Republic Day.

Held at a hotel in Istanbul, the reception was attended by Pardeshi, consul general Mijito Vinito, Istanbul Deputy Governor Mehmet Sulun, Foreign Ministry representative Ambassador Ayse Sozen Usluer and numerous other guests.

India’s Republic Day, observed annually on Jan. 26, marks the date in 1950 when the Indian Constitution came into effect, transforming the nation into a sovereign democratic republic. India had gained independence from British rule in 1947.

"There are several areas in which we can make good progress," Pardeshi told AA, referring to commercial ties with Türkiye, noting efforts at the government level to organize a meeting of trade ministers.

The meeting aims to address key commercial issues, including market access, tariff reductions and trade barriers, to foster healthy growth in both economies, he noted.

Pardeshi stressed that these discussions are vital for achieving the target of $20 billion in bilateral trade.

Highlighting the importance of business engagement, he said, "I'm encouraging traders and businesspeople from India to come to Türkiye and see for themselves."

"And we are also encouraging business partners from Türkiye to go to India and see the progress India has achieved in recent years."

‘Remarkable progress' in space

Ambassador Pardeshi also spoke about India’s advancements in the space sector, citing significant achievements, including an uncrewed moon landing in 2023 and the recent development of a space docking station.

"India has shown remarkable progress in the field of space," he said, emphasizing the country's achievements in satellite launches.

On Jan. 16, India successfully completed an uncrewed space docking, becoming the fourth country to achieve this milestone, alongside the U.S., Russia and China.

Pardeshi noted a growing interest in space as a potential area for bilateral cooperation with Türkiye. "There is a growing interest that this space could be an area for bilateral cooperation between Türkiye and India," he said.

He also underscored India’s cost-effective approach to space technology, stating, "We are able to achieve all this progress in the field of space in very economical terms," adding, "What India does is very economical compared to other countries."

Pardeshi concluded by describing space cooperation as a "promising sector" for collaboration between Türkiye and India.