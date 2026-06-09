The Embassy of India in Ankara and the Consulate General of India in Istanbul announced Monday that they had convened the first meeting to launch the India-Türkiye Business Association.

According to an official statement, the meeting brought together Indian and Turkish investors with established business interests in both countries.

The statement said the association would be the first business-led initiative of its kind aimed at building a dedicated community to promote trade and investment between India and Türkiye.

Participants discussed drafting the association’s charter and defining its vision, while also exploring ways to create more structured engagement between the two business communities.

The association is expected to operate as a business chamber and will be formally launched in the coming months, the statement said.

India’s Ambassador to Türkiye Muktesh Pardeshi said such organizations can help businesses in both countries build stronger ties and networks, allowing them to navigate the commercial environment more efficiently and effectively.

He emphasized that the time had come for an active, business-led body that could advocate for greater trade and investment between India and Türkiye.

Bilateral trade between the two countries currently stands at around $10 billion a year, after reaching a peak of $13.8 billion in 2023.

The statement added that both sides share the goal of raising total trade to $20 billion.

India has identified Türkiye as one of its top 25 export markets, while Türkiye has included India among the 18 countries in its targeted distant countries strategy.