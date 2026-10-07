Türkiye set out Wednesday a detailed plan to repay nearly half a million investors who have been caught up in the liquidation of more than 130 investment funds.

The first payments are due on Thursday, according to Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, who told Parliament on Wednesday the plan would be funded from the funds' own assets and not from public money.

Here is how the process is expected to work.

Why are funds being liquidated?

Turkish authorities launched a sweeping investigation and market intervention last month after suspected price manipulation in a number of thinly traded stocks triggered heavy losses and redemption pressures at investment funds.

Capital Markets Board (SPK) halted trading in funds run by seven management companies on Sept. 17 and ordered the funds wound down. Authorities have also detained or ordered the detention of top executives.

The 131 funds ordered to be liquidated account for about 4.6% of all funds in Türkiye and 7.7% of portfolio value, Yılmaz said on Wednesday.

When will first payments be made?

Payments will begin on Thursday for 43,643 investors in 17 funds run by three of the companies: A1 Capital, Bulls and Pardus. These funds are being wound down under the "ordinary" liquidation method, which started on Monday.

Authorities are also preparing ordinary liquidation for Atlas Portföy. If the necessary collateral is secured, its 56,614 investors in 16 funds would be paid quickly, Yılmaz said. Another 49 private funds under the first three companies, with 2,098 investors, will be dealt with separately.

The remaining three portfolio management companies include Tera, Hedef and Pusula.

What about other funds?

The remaining funds will go through "extraordinary" liquidation, a new process that depends on a bill now before Parliament and expected to pass soon.

Under the plan, investors would receive an interim payment of up to TL 1 million ($20,326) of their original investment.

Key features of the plan:

The limit applies to each fund separately. An investor with money left in three funds could receive up to TL 1 million from each.

Small investors come first. Roughly 350,000 investors are said to have less than TL 1 million in the funds. They are due to be paid first, with payments planned within October. Money market funds will also be given priority.

Larger claims will be paid later. Investors owed more than TL 1 million lira will receive the rest in stages.

The interim payment is an advance. It will be deducted from what each investor is finally owed.

How will amounts be calculated?

The Central Registry Agency (MKK) will calculate each investor's "net investment amount," which forms the basis of the payment.

Officials say the calculation method has been written, and the figures will be produced once price data arrives from Takasbank, the clearing and settlement institution.

The plan being drawn up also envisages paying investors an inflation adjustment on top of their principal.

Is there government guarantee?

No. Officials say public money cannot be used to cover private investment losses. Unlike bank deposits, investment funds carry no state guarantee, and that applies especially to higher-risk hedge funds.

The government's stated aim is to resolve the problem using the money and assets inside the funds.

Where will money come from?

Each fund's securities, property and other assets will be sold for cash. The funds' debts will be paid and amounts owed to them collected.

To handle this, the SPK has opened 131 refund accounts, one per fund, and one general share refund account at the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF). Money collected in each fund's account will go to that fund's creditors. Money in the general account will be distributed among the funds using a method the SPK will set.

Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said earlier this week that five people had returned profits that authorities say were made unfairly, and that such gains will be transferred to the TMSF fund.

How long will it take?

Authorities expect the full liquidation to take up to six months, after which the final balance left in each fund will be known.

If the bill passes, officials say the interim payments will be made in October, meaning most of the 455,758 affected investors would be repaid in full.

How many people are affected?

According to officials, the 131 funds have 455,758 investors. Ziraat Bank is responsible for liquidating 125 funds, with 151,247 investors, and Işbank for six funds, with 388,718 investors.

What about criminal investigation?

As of Wednesday, authorities had taken legal action against 220 people, including managers of the troubled fund companies. Of these, 85 are in custody, arrest warrants have been issued for 23 suspects, and 81 people face travel bans.

Prosecutors have issued 21 seizure orders covering property of 63 individuals and 12 legal entities. The bank, cryptocurrency and safe-deposit box assets of 67 people and companies have also been seized.