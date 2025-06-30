Peter Roessner is feeling both sides of U.S. President Donald Trump's shaky trade war.

While tariff risks mean the CEO of Luxembourg-based hydrogen firm H2Apex can no longer rely on U.S. suppliers for its more than 200-million-euro ($235-million) project in Lubmin, Germany, investor interest in European projects is rising.

"Investors in the hydrogen sector are now focusing more on the European market due to the absolute uncertainty and planning insecurity in the USA," he told Reuters, adding this included both local and U.S. players.

"The framework conditions in Europe are not ideal, but they are stable."

Roessner's comments are indicative of a trend that has taken hold in recent months: Investors and companies are increasingly turning to Europe, drawn by an infrastructure- and defense-led spending push that offers stability at a time when Trump's erratic tariff policies have made the U.S. market a less safe bet, according to more than a dozen interviews with executives and fund managers.

The shift has also been fueled by Trump's tendency to make sweeping tariff threats and announcements that are then often delayed or revised, and to issue executive orders that have tested the limits of his presidential power.

"The U.S. is coming from a very capital market-friendly and stable environment. Now there is political intervention and also an attempt to expand power," said Christoph Witzke, who heads the CIO office at Deka, one of Germany's largest investment funds.

"This creates uncertainty that some kind of intervention ... could come at any time," he said, adding that Europe had become the center of attention in the most recent investor conferences as a result. With a July 9 deadline for a trade deal less than two weeks away – and Trump saying he will impose 50% tariffs on all EU goods without a deal – investors have started shifting their money.

Data from LSEG's Lipper Funds show that more than $100 billion has flowed into European equity funds so far this year – up threefold from the same period last year – while outflows from the U.S. more than doubled to nearly $87 billion.

"All that is an indication that at least market forces, investors, those who move real money around, actually see value and have confidence in Europe," ECB President Christine Lagarde said earlier this month. This shift in focus was also illustrated by the weak market debut of Holcim's North American spin-off, Amrize, in late June. Amrize was announced to much fanfare in early 2024, at a time when the lure of U.S. valuations also excited some of its rivals.

In contrast, the share price of Holcim itself, now squarely focused on Europe, Latin America and North Africa, soared 15%.

Sentiment can quickly turn

Siemens Energy, which makes more than a fifth of its sales in the U.S., has noted a shift in sentiment, finance chief Maria Ferraro said, on the back of a recent U.S. road show and an 84% rise in the group's share price year-to-date.

Apart from the improved market outlook, additional investments are also crucial in efforts to revive the EU's economy and narrow its competitiveness gap compared to other regions, most notably China and the United States.

Closely watched foreign direct investment flows into Germany, the bloc's largest economy, more than doubled to 46 billion euros in the first four months of 2025, according to the most recent data from the Bundesbank, marking the highest level since 2022.

It also shows that German companies even withdrew money from the U.S. in three of the first four months of the year, with their balance of foreign direct investments in April at a negative 2.38 billion euros.

Negative balances emerge when companies either divest more than they invest in a foreign country or decide against extending credit lines to local counterparts.

But the picture is not all rosy, with several investors pointing out that Europe is now under pressure to act faster, create better regulation and make good on its spending pledges.

"This sentiment can quickly turn again. This should be both a warning and an incentive to use the momentum now and consistently implement the planned agenda," said Stefan Wintels, head of German state-backed lender KfW.

This chimes with comments from Hajo Kroesche, a partner at private equity firm Altor, who said, "The window of opportunity will not stay open forever" for Europe to attract capital.

Having recently traveled to Qatar, Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia, Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing last week said investor interest in Europe and Germany was huge, while still cautioning that conditions needed to be stable in the long term.

"These are not people who invest within two days. But of course, they see what is happening in the world right now."