Wars triggered by Israeli provocations are exerting increased pressure on global energy prices and national economies, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said Monday.

"As a result of the wars that started with Israel's provocations, we are witnessing the pressure that world energy prices create on our economies," Yılmaz said at the opening session of the 42nd Ministerial Meeting of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (COMCEC) held in Istanbul.

"This situation has once again demonstrated the importance of diversifying sources and routes, and strengthening regional cooperation, particularly in ensuring energy security," he added.

Yılmaz emphasized that COMCEC constitutes an important pillar of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), one of the most significant global cooperation platforms, with 57 members, a population exceeding 2.1 billion and a gross domestic product approaching $10 trillion.

Underlining that COMCEC's agenda makes valuable contributions to the Islamic world and humanity amid challenging regional and global conditions, he said the occupation, settler violence, forced displacement and systematic oppression that Palestinians have endured for years, particularly in Gaza, have opened wounds that cannot heal in the common conscience of humanity.

He expressed deep sorrow over the continued loss of life in Gaza despite the cease-fire achieved through diplomatic efforts led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and joint initiatives by regional countries.

"Israel's ongoing occupation and attacks in Palestine threaten the security of the Palestinian people and regional stability," Yilmaz said.

"At this stage, taking concrete steps that will pave the way for the reconstruction of Gaza, stop the genocide in occupied Palestinian territories, and sustain international efforts regardless of who comes to government in Israel is the primary responsibility of us all," he said.

Yılmaz also noted that COMCEC is implementing the Al-Quds Program developed specifically for Palestinians, adding that work is advancing through 10 new projects launched this year alongside 28 completed projects.

Expressing satisfaction with steps taken toward ensuring Syria's unity and territorial integrity in the new era that began following the fall of the Assad regime, Yılmaz said Türkiye strongly supports building a future in which the Syrian people live in peace, tranquility and prosperity.

In this regard, he noted that projects have started under the COMCEC Syria Program in the fields of halal standards, trade, vocational training, planning and strategy management, with findings shared during Sunday's panel session. He pledged continued support for projects next year.

Turning to regional hostilities, Yilmaz warned that attacks targeting Iran through Israeli provocations and tensions in the Strait of Hormuz continue to threaten regional stability and global prosperity.

"Here, too, the key to the solution is clear: diplomacy and dialogue must never be abandoned," he said, adding that Türkiye supports mediators' efforts, contributes at the highest level to a negotiated solution and believes OIC nations must strongly support a peaceful resolution.

Turning to Yemen, Yılmaz condemned Houthi attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure as unacceptable on any grounds, affirming that Türkiye will continue supporting its ally, Saudi Arabia.

He added that Türkiye will continue to work closely with international partners to ensure freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

Yılmaz voiced strong support for efforts to enhance stability in the Caucasus and the functionality of the Middle Corridor, particularly the ongoing peace and normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, while emphasizing that relations with Africa remain an important pillar of Turkish foreign policy.

Africa relations

He announced that bilateral ties, deepened on the basis of mutual respect, equal partnership and win-win principles, will be further strengthened at the Fourth Türkiye-Africa Partnership Summit, scheduled to be held in Libya on Dec. 8-9, 2026.

Yılmaz expressed deep sadness over the conflict that has continued for 3.5 years in Sudan, emphasizing that Muslims cannot allow the humanitarian crisis facing the Sudanese people to be ignored. He pledged continued humanitarian aid and support for peace, territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence.

While significant progress has been made in Somalia over the past 15 years, Yilmaz stressed that Türkiye closely monitors steps aimed at destabilizing the region.

"We will continue to support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia against Israel's illegitimate and unlawful decision to recognize Somaliland," he said.

In North Africa, Yılmaz observed that developing bilateral relations contributes directly to regional peace, stability and prosperity, noting that Türkiye continues its efforts to ensure Libya's stability and security through a dialogue process led and owned by Libyans.

He also pointed out that global food insecurity, exacerbated by climate change, geopolitical tensions and conflicts, has left more than 260 million people worldwide facing severe hunger.

Economic outlook

Addressing the global economic outlook, Yılmaz suggested that the world economy has shifted toward protectionism amid successive crises, with both economic growth and global trade projected to remain below historical averages at around 3% in 2026.

He said the resulting pressures have driven countries to reduce external dependence in critical sectors and strengthen domestic production capacity.

"In this period of increasing global uncertainties, one of the most important steps we must take as Islamic countries is to strengthen trade among ourselves," the vice president said, pointing to the Trade Preferential System among the Member States of the OIC, implemented in 2022, as an essential instrument.

Welcoming ongoing work within the Trade Negotiating Committee to expand the system, he urged countries not to settle for tariff reductions alone but to focus on a comprehensive framework facilitating customs procedures, supporting digital trade and paving the way for trade in services and investment.

He called on countries that are not yet party to the preferential system to take the necessary steps swiftly and urged existing member states to actively contribute to resolving implementation issues.

Moreover, he emphasized that difficulties faced by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in accessing finance prevent OIC nations from fully realizing their vast potential.

Need for stronger cooperation

"There is a need to establish stronger cooperation between our banks, export credit agencies, development finance institutions, and relevant OIC bodies so that SMEs can benefit from foreign trade opportunities despite insufficient collateral, high financing costs, and a lack of information," he said.

He urged ministers to adopt measures to make trade finance more accessible and affordable while calling on countries that have not yet joined the COMCEC SME Program to participate.

Underlining mutual recognition of halal certification as another key issue for trade, Yilmaz said he believes member states will provide the necessary support to operationalize the Islamic Forum for Halal Accreditation Bodies, founded in 2023, without further delay.

He encouraged the business community and professional organizations to make greater use of the OIC Arbitration Center and praised the B57+ platform for enhancing public-private dialogue and facilitating joint investments across the Islamic world.

Yılmaz noted that COMCEC working groups have held productive consultations, with Türkiye providing financial backing to 31 projects, raising the total number of supported projects to 209 since the program's inception in 2013.

Turning to climate action, he said it is time to translate climate commitments into concrete steps, noting that Türkiye strives to remain at the forefront of combating climate impacts in vulnerable regions, including the Mediterranean Basin and OIC countries.

"We have planned COP31, whose presidency we will assume, with an understanding of climate justice, sustainable development, poverty reduction, and human-oriented transformation," Yılmaz said.

"On this occasion, I would like to express once again that we expect the highest level of participation from Organization of Islamic Cooperation members at the COP31 Leaders Summit in Antalya on Nov. 11-12," he added.