Intensive Israeli attacks have demolished an already deteriorating infrastructure in the besieged Gaza Strip and harmed the region's industrial sector making transportation and communication heavily disrupted.

Even if factories that supply energy, water and communication networks in Gaza have stopped working, Israel still targets those establishments.

Warplanes continued to target the Gaza Strip with heavy airstrikes on the 12th day of the Israel-Palestine conflict, destroying neighborhoods, including industrial and commercial facilities.

Palestine Economy Minister Khalid al-Huseili told Anadolu Agency (AA) that data at the end of 2022 showed 50,000 mercantile establishments in Gaza.

"Israel is trying to destroy the economy in Gaza today,” he said as it continues to target facilities and structures ranging from factories to stores. He added that military attacks in the region have resulted in unprecedented losses.

The heavy bombardments on Gaza have made transportation difficult between cities. As a result, teams from the Economy Ministry and other institutions have been unable to assess the toll of the current conflict.

There are nearly 3,000 factories in Gaza, with 2,000 operating before the Israeli attacks and 1,000 having been unable to function for years.

Operating factories have less than 30% production capacity due to restrictions on raw materials, electricity and exports.

Al-Huseili said since Oct. 7, after the Israeli attacks began, all factories have been closed and teams have been unable to operate. Neither the Economy Ministry nor the Businessmen’s Association has statistics regarding the extent of the destruction.

"There are no more streets and sewer systems, and, most importantly, Israel has eliminated the electricity grids. Gas and fuel have run out. Workers are struggling to provide shelter for their families,” he said.

There were factories engaged in clothing, textiles, food, wood and furniture manufacturing, metal industries and the production of fertilizers in Gaza.

The Palestinian Businessmen’s Association data shows approximately 25,000 residents were employed full time in 2,000 factories and 35,000 were indirectly employed.

Demolishing communications sector

The telecommunications sector is also an Israeli target.

The fixed telephone network and home internet services experienced a 35% disruption, affecting over 50% of subscribers, the Palestine Telecommunication Company said on Oct. 12.

These figures have continued to increase in the days that followed, according to the company.

Israel’s attacks caused extensive damage, destroying electricity poles, cables and fiber optic lines.

The attacks also disrupted the main fiber optic lines connecting the Gaza Strip to the West Bank and the outside world.