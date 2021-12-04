Israeli company Nanosono will build a factory in Turkey together with a local company, ODAŞ, who is to make a significant investment in the nanotechnology startup.

Nanosono announced the related development, which it regarded as a “significant cooperation” on Friday.

The size of the investment of ODAŞ has not yet been disclosed.

While the factory will be for effective antibacterial fabrics and textiles, the products manufactured in the new Turkish factory will be marketed by the two companies in Israel, Asia Pacific and Europe.

"This is a significant milestone in Nanosono’s business growth on the way to becoming a leading global player in the antibacterial textile market,” Ori Bar Chaim, CEO of Nanosono, was cited as saying by Israeli news reports.

“I have no doubt that the joint development will provide great value to advanced antibacterial brands in the textile market, particularly in the current era when demand for antibacterial solutions is at its peak. I would like to thank our partner ODAŞ from Turkey for their investment and trust and thank Nimrod Arad, member of the Israel-Turkey Chamber of Commerce, for introducing and promoting this important agreement,” he said.

ODAŞ CEO Burak Altay, for his part, said they are excited to launch a new business arm in the textile field together with Nanosono.

“The collaboration will contribute to the realization of ODAŞ' vision of providing groundbreaking solutions in various industries. Nanosono’s unique platform that is at the forefront of technology along with our advanced industrial capabilities and our talented engineers will take the textile market to the next level,” Altay said.

ODAŞ operates in a variety of industries, mainly in energy and mining, and is ranked among the 100 largest companies on the Turkish stock exchange, Borsa Istanbul.