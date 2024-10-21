The World Halal Summit, organized under the auspices of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye, is set to open its doors for the 10th time this year with the event to be held between Nov. 27 and Nov. 30.

The summit, carrying the motto “10 Years of Success in Halal,” will take place at the Istanbul Expo Center, gathering stakeholders in the halal industry, numerous entrepreneurs and experts in the field.

The event is organized in cooperation with the Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC), an affiliated body of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and coordinated by the Ministry of Trade and the Halal Accreditation Agency, with contributions from local and foreign ministries as well as various institutions. It is known as one of the most significant international gatherings of the halal industry.

The summit encompasses the World Halal Summit, the Halal Expo, Private Label, Natural Organic Vegan Zone, the ETHEXPO Eurasia Tourism and Health Fair, the Africa Special Area, the Modest Fashion Special Area, the International Ministers’ Session, Country Business Forums and special B2B areas, aiming to bring together the international economy players in Istanbul for global trade.

At the World Halal Summit, participants from different sectors such as halal food, cosmetics, tourism, health, finance and others will come together to develop innovative solutions and partnerships. The meetings will also bring together experts, academics, entrepreneurs and industry representatives from around the world to share key road maps on the development and implementation of halal standards.

The summit aims to raise awareness, foster development and promote collaboration in the halal economy by hosting conferences on a wide range of topics.

This year’s summit will welcome visitors from over 110 countries, with more than 55 speakers from 20 nations, covering dozens of sessions across various sectors, while also hosting thousands of delegates, and tens of thousands of visitors, according to the organizers.

Helal Expo 2024, which will serve as a global meeting point for the halal sector, will bring together a wide range of events under one roof from the ones focusing on tourism to the ones specifically designed for modest fashion, while also covering the ministerial session.

The “International Ministers’ Special Session,” which will be held as part of the summit, is expected to host key figures. The Trade Ministry is said to have invited ministers from 60 OIC member and observer countries to the session, where new national collaborations, opportunities and the details of commercial agreements will be discussed.

The "Country Business Forums," closely followed by professionals looking to strengthen global economic relations and seize new business opportunities, will offer unique networking opportunities. These forums aim to enhance the trade potential between countries, with participation from institutional representatives and business delegations, including those from countries like Algeria, Iran, Libya, Azerbaijan, Oman, Malaysia and Indonesia.

ETHEXPO 2024, as another significant branch will be held for the second time at the Istanbul Expo Center, showcasing the latest innovations and developments in the tourism and health sectors.

This year's World Halal Summit is expected to attract nearly 40,000 participants and visitors from over 110 countries, with 10,000 of them coming from abroad.

Apart from boasting the wide exhibition area, conference and panels, the event is set to serve as an important platform for networking opportunities and will also provide participants with training and seminars to increase halal awareness.