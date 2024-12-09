Japan's bankruptcy filings are set to exceed 10,000 and hit the highest figure since 2013 this year, according to private-sector data by Tokyo Shoko Research (TSR) on Monday ahead of a closely watched central bank meeting next week.

In November, 841 Japanese companies went bankrupt, bringing the January-November tally to 9,164 – already exceeding last year's total – data from the credit research agency showed.

The 2024 bankruptcy figure will likely exceed 10,000 for the first time since 2013, when 10,855 firms went bankrupt.

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) holds a rate review on Dec. 18-19, at which policymakers will scrutinize recent economic indicators to see if they are in line with forecasts. Market expectations for the next BOJ rate hike have fluctuated between December and January.