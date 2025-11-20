Popular U.S. fast food chain KFC restarted operations in Türkiye after a months-long break by opening the first store in a mall in Istanbul on Wednesday, Turkish media reports said.

Operating under the umbrella of Yum Brands!, KFC halted its operations in the country at the start of the year after Yum Brands! dropped a franchise agreement with Iş Gıda.

The brand now returns to customers in Türkiye through a new partnership established with HD Holding, the owner of popular domestic names such as HD Iskender and Pidem.

The first KFC restaurant opened in Historia AVM in Istanbul's Fatih district, according to the report by CNBC-e and several other publications on Wednesday.

The reports said another one would also open in one more mall in Istanbul soon.

KFC has been operating for years in the Turkish market, where it faces competition from other brands, including Popeyes, McDonald's and Burger King, as well as domestic fast food brands.

The reopening of the stores can be read as a sign of its trust and opportunities in the large and vibrant market, such as Türkiye.