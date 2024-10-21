Ukraine said on Monday that it would like to see greater engagement by Turkish contractors in the reconstruction of the war-torn country, stressing the two Black Sea neighbors’ strategic partnership and strong defense links.

“We welcome with great appreciation the contributions of Turkish companies to the reconstruction of Ukraine. We eagerly anticipate even greater involvement from them in the future,” Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said.

A former ambassador to Türkiye who was named Ukraine’s new top diplomat in early September, Sybiha was speaking during a joint news conference with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara.

Officials and companies have repeatedly expressed readiness to play a role in the reconstruction of Ukraine, whose infrastructure has been devastated by the Russian invasion that started in early 2022.

In August of that year, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy oversaw the signing of an accord allowing Turkish construction firms to take part in the reconstruction of Ukrainian infrastructure.

“We have established a joint working group and are looking forward to the Turkish delegation's visit to Ukraine in the near future,” Sybiha said on Monday.

The group is responsible for coordinating work to rebuild facilities of social and economic importance, including roads, bridges, water and electricity infrastructure, hospitals, and schools.

The Turkish government and businesses are expected to develop specific reconstruction projects and provide consulting and technical assistance.

Even before the invasion, Ukraine was an important market for Turkish construction companies, which have been looking to resume some of the projects disrupted by the war.

Fidan said the two top diplomats discussed defense industry cooperation and Ukraine's reconstruction.

"Turkish contractors have contributed to over 300 projects in Ukraine, worth approximately $10 billion. Since the war began in 2022, our companies have completed 70 projects, showing loyalty by not abandoning Ukraine," he added.

Sybiha used one of his first trips abroad since he was appointed to highlight Türkiye as one of Ukraine’s most important strategic partners and its efforts to act as an intermediary in the conflict.

He had served as Ukraine's ambassador to Ankara from 2016 to 2021.

"Türkiye's is our strategic partner, and we aim to build strong, secure and mutually beneficial relations with this important ally," Sybiha said.

Fidan said the two countries would continue efforts to deepen relations in all areas.

"I believe this visit will elevate the friendship and cooperation between our two countries to a new level," he added.

Türkiye shares a maritime border with both Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good ties with both.

It opposes Russia's invasion, as well as Western sanctions against Moscow.

Ankara played a key role in putting in place a deal to ensure grain could be shipped safely from Ukraine's Black Sea ports. The accord remained in effect for a year.

Highlighting the importance of reviving the initiative, Fidan expressed hope for the Black Sea to become a "basin of cooperation" once again.

Defense cooperation

Sybiha thanked for the "unwavering support Türkiye has shown since the very first day of the war."

"We are deeply grateful for the principled support of the Republic of Türkiye for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty. We also greatly appreciate the backing provided by the Republic of Türkiye, particularly by President (Recep Tayyip) Erdoğan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and all the officials, in seeking a just peace to end the war."

Fidan emphasized the steady progress in relations with Ukraine despite the war.

"We are facing the geopolitical challenges created by the war. Despite this, our multifaceted cooperation with Ukraine is growing stronger every day," he said.

Fidan reiterated Ankara's support for Ukraine's "territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence."

"The perseverance, resilience and courage of the Ukrainian people in their struggle are beyond praise," he said.

Türkiye has urged Kyiv and Moscow to end the fighting through negotiations, repeatedly stressing its readiness for any initiative, including mediation, to lay the groundwork for peace.

"We are ready to support peace efforts. Our president is working tirelessly to end the war, which has caused great destruction and loss of life," said Fidan.

"Efforts on the ground must be backed by negotiation processes. Peace can only be achieved by the parties involved."

Sybiha referred to the cooperation in the defense industry, recalling a factory that is being established in Ukraine by the famed Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar.

Its Bayraktar TB2 drones have gained prominence globally after being used by Ukraine's military to thwart Russian forces.

Baykar's factory near Kyiv, whose construction started this February, is expected to employ around 500 people and will manufacture either its TB2 or TB3 drone models.

In early August, Ukraine took delivery of a second Turkish-built naval corvette. The agreement for the Ada-class ships, which are typically able to strike planes, other ships and submarines, was signed in 2020.

"Turkish companies, such as Baykar, are establishing a factory in Ukraine. Additionally, STM has built two corvettes named Ivan Vyhovskyiand Ivan Mazepa for the Ukrainian Navy. These initiatives are strengthening both Ukraine and Türkiye," said Sybiha.