Leading German economic institutes have more than halved their forecasts for the country's growth on Wednesday, warning that the energy shock caused by the Middle East war would hit Europe's top economy hard.

A group of leading institutes slashed their joint growth forecast for 2026 to 0.6%, down from a September prediction of 1.3%.

Inflation is now forecast to rise to 2.8%, up from 2.0%, "weighing on household purchasing power."

"The energy price shock triggered by the Iran war is hitting the recovery hard," said economist Timo Wollmershaeuser of the Ifo institute, adding that increased government spending was nevertheless "preventing a stronger slide."

Oil and natural gas prices have surged since the end of February, when the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran, killed its supreme leader and plunged the Middle East into war.

Iran has since closed the Strait of Hormuz to ships of countries it considers allied with the U.S. and Israel, effectively blocking a sea lane that normally transports about a fifth of the world's oil and gas trade.

Higher inflation in Germany would hit consumer spending, the institutes said, weighing on an already weak economy that has barely grown since a burst of pent-up demand after the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022.

'Zero growth'

Germany's economy, struggling with fierce Chinese competition in sectors from cars to chemicals, was in the doldrums even before U.S. President Donald Trump last year imposed sweeping new tariffs before starting the Mideast war in late February.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who took office last May, vowed to borrow and spend hundreds of billions for a special infrastructure fund over the coming years in what was dubbed a spending "bazooka" aimed at getting Europe's top economy back on its feet.

But the economists said that much of the money was simply paying for day-to-day spending.

"Government expenditure on consumption is rising much more sharply than investment," economist Oliver Holtemoeller of the Halle Institute for Economic Research said. "That was not the idea behind changing the financing rules."

The outlook for the longer term was also dire.

Citing low productivity, industrial decline and an ageing population, the institutes warned that Germany's economy would soon be unable to grow sustainably.

"We have also reassessed the structural changes in the German economy and, in particular, revised our forecast for industrial growth downwards," Wollmershaeuser said.

In an era when "demographic change is hitting with full force," he said, "potential growth will come to a standstill by the end of the decade, and we will have to get used to average GDP growth rates of zero percent."

In this phase of "multiple transformations," the institutes recommend the German government "increase incentives for employment" and ease regulations to "improve conditions for investment and innovation."