Montenegro has extended visa-free entry for Turkish citizens until the end of October, while announcing that nationals of Russia and Belarus will be required to obtain visas from November as the Balkan nation continues aligning its visa policy with European Union standards.

According to the new measures, visa-free access for citizens of Türkiye, China and Saudi Arabia will remain in force through Oct. 31, local media reported, citing a government decision.

The move forms part of Montenegro's efforts to harmonize its visa regime with EU rules under Chapter 24 of its accession negotiations, which covers justice, freedom and security.

Under the updated rules, eligible travelers from the affected countries may stay in Montenegro without a visa for up to 30 days, provided they are traveling as part of organized tourist groups or hold diplomatic or official passports and can demonstrate onward or return travel arrangements.

Montenegro reduced the visa-free stay for Turkish citizens from 90 days to 30 days late last year following security-related incidents in the capital, Podgorica.

The government aims to complete full alignment of its visa policy with EU requirements by the end of next year under its reform agenda.

As Montenegro advances toward EU membership, its passport is expected to become more valuable in terms of international mobility, potentially increasing demand for Montenegrin citizenship, particularly among people with family ties to Serbia, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Türkiye.