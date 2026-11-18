President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Wednesday that interim repayments to most investors who held stakes in the funds caught up in the September scandal have been completed.

Erdoğan said the process is being managed with a "high degree of transparency," reiterating that the government was determined to resolve the issue as soon as possible and ensure similar cases are prevented.

"Those responsible for this organized malfeasance in our capital markets are being held accountable, one by one, for the crimes they have committed," he told the parliamentary group meeting of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party).

In September, regulators ordered the liquidation ​of 131 funds after some of the funds warned ​that ⁠they could not meet redemption payments. Assets in the funds had swollen to more than $20 billion in just three years. The funds had nearly half a million investors.

Erdoğan said at least one payment has reached 444,987 of the 455,758 investors in the liquidated funds. He said the interim payment of up to TL 1 million ($20,000) has been completed in 110 of the funds, including those under extraordinary liquidation.

He said 371,021 investors, or 81.4% of the total, have received their net investment amount or principal. Total payments have reached TL 161 billion, none of it from the Treasury or other public funds, Erdoağn said.

About TL 41 billion in unjust gains has been returned, and the money has been transferred to banks for use in interim payments, according to the president.

As part of the investigation into the funds, authorities have identified about 500 suspects. Of them, 136 have been arrested and 285 placed under judicial control, Erdoğan said, adding that fugitives are being closely pursued.

He said the party's leadership has brought new legislation to a certain stage. The law is meant to increase transparency in capital markets, strengthen oversight and make penalties more of a deterrent. Erdoğan said the government intends to seek the opposition's input.

Erdoğan said the State Supervisory Council completed its first review at the start of the week, and that those who committed what he called "organized evil" against the markets will be held to account one by one.

Prosecutor seeks probe of ex-banking watchdog head

Separately, a prosecutor on Wednesday requested authorization to launch an investigation into a former banking watchdog head and central ​bank governor over suspected links to the scandal.

Şahap Kavcıoğlu submitted his resignation last week as head of the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) following allegations in Turkish media relating ​to the crisis.

Kavcıoğlu denied the reports, including an allegation that he ​had links to a detained former fund executive at the center of the crisis.

The Istanbul prosecutor has asked the Treasury and Finance Ministry for authorization to investigate Kavcıoğlu, ​the prosecutor's office said in a statement. Authorization is a ​legal requirement under Turkish law.

Kavcıoğlu, who was the governor ‌of the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) between ⁠2021 and 2023, said last week that he had asked Erdoğan for permission to step down so that "our Agency would not suffer any further damage."

Senior BDDK ​officials have been ​detained and subsequently ⁠jailed pending trial as part of the investigation.

Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said on Tuesday that investigations have been deepened in light of new evidence.

Authorities have, meanwhile, also seized or frozen the assets of 417 individuals and 149 companies to prevent the proceeds of crime from being moved, Gürlek wrote on the social media platform X.

"What matters to us is not people's office, title or connections, but concrete evidence and legal responsibility," he said.

All matters that could give rise to legal liability, including those involving public officials, are being assessed by the authorities, Gürlek said. "No claim will be accepted as true in advance, and no concrete evidence will be ignored," he said.