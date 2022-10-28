One of Türkiye’s top business associations is set to introduce its international investment support and trade offices during a major fair in Istanbul next month, aiming to help entrepreneurs expand abroad and attract foreign capital into the country.

The Independent Industrialists and Businessmen’s Association’s International Investment Support Office (MÜSIAD Invest) and MÜSIAD Trade Office will serve as a guide for industrialists and entrepreneurs looking to expand to the world and foreign business people seeking to invest in Türkiye.

The two offices will be unveiled during the 19th edition of the biennial MÜSIAD EXPO, which will be held between Nov. 2-5 at TÜYAP Istanbul Fair and Congress Center.

The fair will bring together hundreds of Turkish firms and officials with foreign buyers and officials from more than 120 countries. Looking to be a stage that will help generate new cooperation, the event is expected to host more than 100,000 visitors.

Speaking of the offices, Mahmut Asmalı, president of MÜSIAD, emphasized that they will guide foreign business people who want to invest in Türkiye “with the right and healthy commercial research information.”

Stressing significant opportunities stemming from Türkiye’s quality production and logistics potential, Asmalı conveyed that these can be evaluated in the healthiest way with the steps to be taken at the right time.

He said they seek to contribute to the country’s 2023 vision, coinciding with the centenary of the foundation of the Republic of Türkiye.

“As a leader in its region and a center with its production potential, Türkiye is a safe harbor for global and regional trade. By sharing accurate and healthy commercial data with MÜSIAD Invest for foreign investors who want to invest in our country, we will undertake a consultancy task and guide business people,” Asmalı said.

Similarly, he stressed the association’s will to “guide our entrepreneurs and industrialists who want to open up to international markets with the MÜSIAD Trade Office.”

“Türkiye, which has further strengthened its logistics position with the mega projects implemented in the last 20 years, has turned into investors’ favorite. We also confirmed this interest during our latest business trip to the U.S. Not only in the U.S., but also during our business trip to Uzbekistan and our contacts in European countries, we witnessed a positive view toward our country,” said Asmalı.

“The world economic order that has been reshaped after the pandemic holds great opportunities for Türkiye, and the steps to be taken at the right time will allow us to make the most of the opportunities.”