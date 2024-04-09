Goods coming to Palestine have to pass through Israeli customs and ports, according to traders in the occupied West Bank, who say Türkiye cutting trade with Israel would affect the Palestinians.

Mahmoud al-Wahar, a major steel trader, said he imports between 130,000 and 150,000 tons of steel from Türkiye on an annual basis, which he says has to pass through Israeli ports and customs as well.

While exports have decreased significantly since Israel launched its military offensive on Gaza last year, Türkiye is trying to maintain shipments of goods to the Palestinians.

Al-Wahar, one of the largest steel merchants in Palestine and involved in various other businesses, said his group imports industrial materials, especially steel, from Türkiye and the trade volume increases every year.

He told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the steel is mostly used in the West Bank market, adding, "We were also selling in Gaza, but we withdrew from the Gaza market a year ago."

The Israeli air and ground strikes have turned vast areas of Gaza into ruins and have killed more than 33,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to local health authorities.

The indiscriminate attacks came after the Palestinian resistance group Hamas' surprise cross-border attack that killed about 1,200 Israelis.

Turkish quality standards

Al-Wahar said the reasons for working with Turkish companies are high-quality standards and reasonable prices.

Türkiye is historically and traditionally very close to the Palestinians, he said, underlining the trust Palestinians have established with the nation.

He said there is a brotherhood with Türkiye rather than only a commercial relationship. "The reason we work with Türkiye is quality and standard. Although not always, price too. We cannot find goods for such prices in Europe. There is trust between us and Turkish companies," he said.

Explaining that they have been working with Türkiye for 15 years, Al-Wahar said: "Whatever we import must comply with Israeli and Palestinian standards. Turkish manufacturers also work according to these standards."

"It's not just steel and cement. We also import industrial input materials such as plastic used in our factories," he added.

Cutting trade with Israel to affect Palestine

The businesspeople argued that Palestinian businesses will be affected if trade between Israel and Türkiye is cut.

"This means cutting off trade between Türkiye and Palestine, not only with Israel. Because we do not have ports or airports. When importing products from Türkiye, they come through Israel. There is no other way to bring the supplies. This will affect us, all Palestinians," he said.

Al-Wahar added that if trade between Israel and Türkiye is suspended, Israel will not be able to purchase materials from Türkiye and will have to look for other sources.

Talking about options such as Gulf countries, Europe, Egypt and China, al-Wahar said Cairo does not meet the required standards and the products by others are costly.

"Who will start controlling the West Bank market in this situation? Israeli companies," he said, sharing that Israel has two steel companies. "They can easily control the Palestinian market. So, it will affect all parties."

'No other way'

Underlining that they have to trade with the entire world through Israel, Al-Wahar said: "There is no other way. For example, doing trade through Jordan is very costly. Transportation costs, flight costs, everything is very high."

He said before the start of Israeli strikes last October, his factories worked in three shifts 24 hours a day. But have since been closed.

Pointing out that working with Türkiye means growth and development for the Palestinian people, al-Wahar said: "We do not only work with Türkiye in the steel sector, we work with Türkiye in the food and clothing sectors as well. All these products are needed."

Al-Wahar said they import from Türkiye, not Israel, adding: "We are growing with Türkiye; we are developing day by day and year by year. We are expanding our business in all sectors."

Depending on Israeli border gates and ports

Abid al-Wahar, a manager of Balawi Group of Companies, said he has been doing business with the Turks since 2008 and is comfortable with the working relationship.

"As Palestinians, we are dependent on Israel at the border gates and ports. When we import from Türkiye, we pay the customs duty to Israel. They transfer the taxes they collect to the Palestinian administration," he noted.

Therefore, he said if Türkiye cuts trade with Israel, it will not allow "us to import from Türkiye. In this case, we will have to turn to Europe, Russia or China."

Al-Wahar said the U.S. and Israel wanted to establish a partnership with him, but he rejected it.

"I told the Palestinian economy minister that I would only trade with the Turks. I do not trust anyone other than these people. I have been working with them for many years. They also trust me."

"Turks make things easier when trading with the Palestinians than with the rest of the world. They treat the Palestinians more leniently," he remarked.