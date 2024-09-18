Türkiye on Wednesday said pagers are rarely used in the country, and there are no related risks, a day after a near-simultaneous blast of such devices across Lebanon wounded thousands of people.

"With the widespread adoption of mobile phones, pagers are almost non-existent here (Türkiye). I can confidently say there is no risk regarding pagers in Türkiye," Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Lebanese security sources said Israel's intelligence agency Mossad planted explosives inside the pagers used by Hezbollah members months before they exploded on Tuesday, killing 12 people and injuring nearly 2,800 others, including 200 in critical condition.

The New York Times, citing unnamed officials, said the pagers the Lebanese group ordered from Gold Apollo in Taiwan had been tampered with before arriving in Lebanon.

Uraloğlu explained that certain organizations and groups prefer using pagers to avoid tracking mobile communication devices by specific technologies and systems.

He mentioned that they had consulted cybersecurity experts to understand the devices involved in Lebanon detonations and the situation more clearly.

Uraloğlu elaborated on two possible scenarios.

"It is known that Hezbollah uses these devices. There is a possibility that Israel was aware of this and, during the replacement or upgrade process, rigged the devices with explosives, allowing them to be detonated simultaneously through signals," he noted.

"Another possibility is that some signals caused the batteries to short-circuit and overheat, leading to the explosions. In the past, we've seen instances where phone batteries exploded in repair shops or pockets, but without fatal outcomes. Given this, the first scenario seems more likely."

Uraloğlu also acknowledged the challenges in tracking communication via radio waves, noting, "We have information that these devices are being used in Lebanon and parts of Syria by Hezbollah to avoid being tracked. The simultaneous detonation of so many devices, resulting in the deaths of nine people and injuries to many, is a significant incident."

Nationalizing technologies

He highlighted the importance of taking precautions against similar devices and stressed the need for Türkiye to increase its local production to enhance security.

"The more we localize and nationalize our technologies, the more secure we will feel. We have made significant progress in producing both the software and hardware of these devices," said the minister.

"While no country produces 100% of a device, most are working toward producing the core components. In Türkiye, we also strive to achieve this, and once we do, we will be more secure."

Amid recent reports of potential breaches in Türkiye, Uraloğlu reassured the public that there are no significant risks related to personal data security.

"There is an attempt to artificially create a concern. Our citizens should not worry," he said, emphasizing the robust measures in place to protect against cyberattacks.

"We prevent over 400 cyberattacks every day,” he said, adding that Türkiye is among the top 10 advanced countries in cybersecurity.

Still, he admitted that there is still much to be done. "We shouldn’t be concerned, but there is still plenty of work ahead," said Uraloğlu.

Development Road, high-speed train projects

Among others, Uraloğlu said preparations for the landmark Development Road Project linking Iraq and Türkiye are in their final stage, with the financing being discussed.

"We are endeavoring to start (the project) in 2025," he said.

The Development Road is an important trade route project linking Iraq and Türkiye with railways, roads, ports and cities.

That 745-mile (1,200-kilometer) railway and highways will connect the Great Faw Port, aimed to be the largest port in the Middle East.

With the Iraqi Silk Road, an alternative route to the Suez Canal is being created to facilitate faster and more efficient trade.

Regarding Türksat 6A, Türkiye’s first homegrown communications satellite, he said it would be placed in its permanent orbit in October and will be active by the end of this year.

After successfully passing all tests, Türksat 6A was launched from the U.S. state of Florida into space by Space X’s Falcon 9 rocket in July.

The satellite is expected to increase satellite coverage of Türkiye to India, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Uraloğlu also elaborated on plans for major transportation upgrades, including a new super-high-speed train and a highway connecting Istanbul and Ankara.

The minister said that the Ankara-Istanbul Super High-Speed Train is expected to travel at speeds of 350 kph (217.48 mph), reducing travel time between the two cities to just 80 minutes.

Construction is already underway, with completion targeted for 2034, he added.

Uraloğlu provided an update on the high-speed train project between Ankara and the Aegean province of Izmir, which is set to be finished by early 2027.

Once completed, the project will reduce travel time between the two cities to 3.5 hours.

Looking ahead, Türkiye is also preparing for the rollout of 5G.

Uraloğlu revealed plans to hold the 5G auction next year, with the first signal expected in January 2026.