Norway could impose prison sentences of up to three years on individuals or companies that trade with illegal Israeli settlements under proposed legislation set to be considered by parliament this fall, Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said, according to public broadcaster NRK on Sunday.

The Norwegian government has proposed banning trade with Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories, with the consultation period ending Saturday.

"Yes, I actually think so,” Eide said when asked whether the law would be passed this fall.

"The arguments have only become stronger because the situation in the West Bank has become even worse,” he said.

He added that several other countries are pursuing similar measures.

The proposed Norwegian law would cover goods and services, including construction-related activities in settlements. Trade with settlements is relatively limited, with wine and some agricultural products among the goods involved, Eide said.

"The economic volume is not that large,” he said.

"The relevant goods are, for example, wine and some agricultural products.”

Eide described the measure as "the lowest scale of sanctions that can be imposed against the occupation.”

'Occupation should not be profitable'

Jorgen Jensehaugen, a senior researcher at the Norwegian Institute for Peace Research, said the proposal would primarily affect agricultural products and would not amount to major economic sanctions.

"But the Israeli economy is closely tied to the settlements, since they are an integral part of the state,” he said.

He added that broader measures targeting companies operating in settlements would have a greater economic impact.

He described the proposal as "a kind of minimum,” while also saying it was economically important that "occupation should not be financially profitable.”

Eide said the measure is part of a broader international push for stronger action over Israeli settlements.

"If the largest countries do not stand up for international law, human rights and international law, then the rest of us will have to do it,” he said.

The proposed Norwegian ban would also cover East Jerusalem, which Israel considers part of its capital.

Eide said he expected a measured response from the U.S. to countries considering sanctions against Israeli settlements.

The U.K. has already adopted restrictions on purchasing goods from Israeli settlements.

The Norwegian government’s proposal is now subject to consultation before potential consideration by the Storting, Norway’s parliament.

Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and Norway are all preparing measures targeting trade with Israeli settlements.