The primary oil-producing regions of Argentina have warned of potential supply cuts to other parts of the country due to reductions in funding mandated by President Javier Milei.

"Not a drop of oil will come out on Wednesday if they don't respect the provinces once and for all and take their foot off our back," Governor Ignacio Torres of southern Chubut province told television channel C5N on Saturday.

Torres and counterparts from five other Patagonian provinces announced Friday that "if the Economy Ministry does not deliver its (financial) resources to Chubut, then Chubut will not deliver its oil and gas."

The provincial leaders were angered by the austerity-minded Milei's insistence on withholding some 13.5 billion pesos ($15.3 million) from Chubut in monthly transfers of federal tax revenues.

Economy Minister Luis Caputo argued on X, the former Twitter, that the cut was necessary to collect on an unpaid debt from Chubut to the federal government – and that 10 other provinces also owe money.

In a message on X, Milei denounced the southern leaders as "fiscal degenerates."

But one prominent analyst and pollster, Artemio Lopez, said Milei might have miscalculated.

"This is an unprecedented conflict due to its reach," he said. "There is a rebellion in the provinces, and a mistaken assessment by Milei about the level of conflict" the central government can engage in with various political actors.

For the president to pick a fight with a deeply unpopular Congress is one thing, Lopez said.

"But it is not the same when confronting governors. Most of them got a higher percentage of the vote than he did in the last election."

Argentina is the world's 39th largest exporter of crude oil and the 20th largest of gas. It imports refined fuels for internal consumption.

Milei blasts Torres

Milei, who flew to the United States to attend a conservative gathering to be addressed by Donald Trump, took to X – in scores of posts – to blast Torres by his nickname, denouncing "Nacho and his accomplices."

He reminded them of an article in the penal code providing for jail sentences of up to two years for anyone hindering energy supplies.

A statement from the president's office denounced "the waste of the provinces that refuse to reduce unnecessary expenses" and referred to the provinces' opposition as "a Chavista threat."

Hours later, Torres responded: "I hope there is a channel for dialogue. The problem is that you don't know who to talk to."

The dispute arises amid growing protests over price and fee increases as the new president promotes extensive deregulations and drastic fiscal adjustments.