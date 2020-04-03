The coronavirus outbreak is changing how we lead our daily lives. Many businesses are now functioning out of home-based offices due to self-isolation guidelines. It has also affected people’s real estate preferences, raising interests in detached houses with gardens. Meanwhile, some customers want an extra room to serve as a home office, sector representatives said.

Luxury real estate consultant, Evrim Kırmızıtaş Başaran, said that the coronavirus pandemic has increased the demand for rental villas and detached houses in Turkey.

She added that the demand has increased rapidly in the last two weeks, noting that customers who live in central districts, flats and plazas, are now looking to move out of those areas.

She explained that many people want to be prepared for similar situations that might require quarantine, even if the current pandemic ends.

“In the past, nobody thought of this when buying a house,” she added.

Başaran went on to say people are having difficulty managing home and work life in their small houses. Spouses working in the same room creates various problems. Therefore, customers are now seeking homes with extra rooms.

One other important demand is a garden, Başaran said. “As the quarantine process gets longer, people want to walk and get fresh air. However, this is not possible for people living in apartments.”

She added that some customers believe that the situation will continue through summer and thus want a pool and want to plant fruits or vegetables in their gardens.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases, caused by the coronavirus that initially emerged late last year in China, surpassed 1 million across the world on Thursday. Almost every country across the globe has been urging its citizens to stay home to curb the spread of the virus.