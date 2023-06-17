President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivered a speech at the 30th Regular General Assembly of the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM) and the Champions of Export Award Ceremony on Saturday as he vowed to reduce inflation to single digits.

"Despite the negative global economic outlook, we want to increase our exports to $265 billion at the end of this year and $285 billion next year," Erdoğan said. "(In exports), our target for 2028 is to reach $400 billion and above."

President Erdoğan emphasized that 2022 has been a record year for exports.

"Our exports of goods increased by 12.9% to $254.2 billion. Our country's share of global trade rose by 1.02%. Our service exports exceeded $90 billion, an increase of 47.3%. Our defense exports increased by approximately 37% to 4.3 billion dollars," Erdoğan said.

Stating that Türkiye made a very strong start to this year after completing last year like this, Erdoğan said that the earthquakes that occurred in Kahramanmaraş on Feb. 6, which shook 11 provinces, as well as the loss of more than 50,000 lives, seriously damaged not only households but businesses as well.

Expressing that they took action quickly as the state in the face of this huge destruction that only a few countries could handle, Erdoğan said they provided all necessary support to the business world so that the production wheels in the earthquake cities would continue to turn.

President Erdoğan underlined that they would make cities safer, more dynamic, vibrant and prosperous than before.

"Our economy has grown by 4% in the first quarter of the year and thankfully continues to grow for the last 11 quarters. The industrial production index, which decreased every month in February, recovered rapidly and increased by 5.5% in March. The leading data indicate that further growth also maintained its strength in the second quarter," Erdoğan said.

"We will reduce the inflation issue, which has been a headache for us and the world for a while, to single digits again. With eliminating election uncertainty, our hand is stronger in this regard."

"We will minimize the energy burden, which is our biggest problem in foreign trade, with Black Sea gas, Gabar oil, Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant and renewable resources," he stated.