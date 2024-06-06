Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed on Wednesday a partnership with Türkiye on nuclear energy and Ankara's stance on Israel's war on Gaza but claimed that the Turkish economy stands to lose if Turkish authorities keep turning to the West for financial support.

Putin also urged the Turkish government against cooperation with Ukraine, which he said "tries to the hit the pipelines carrying gas to Türkiye.”

Amid an ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which entered its third year this February, Türkiye was one of the rare regional players that managed to uphold the impartial approach, seeking to pursue the role of mediator in the conflict while also, along the U.N., brokering the landmark Black Sea grain deal, which allowed delivery of Ukrainian grains to the countries in need.

Speaking at a meeting with the heads of global news agencies in the Russian city of St. Petersburg during a major economic summit, the Russian president answered the questions of Anadolu Agency (AA).

Touching on economic relations between Türkiye and Russia, Putin emphasized that the construction of Türkiye's first nuclear power plant, Akkuyu, in the southern Mersin province is progressing according to schedule.

He said that many Turkish experts are working on the project and noted that the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) is opening a new field for the Turkish economy and energy sector.

Stressing its strategic importance for Türkiye, Putin said that "besides many benefits, it also reduces dependency on hydrocarbon resources. We have a reliable working partnership in this field."

The Akkuyu NPP, located in the Gülnar district of Mersin, will have a power generation capacity of 35 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) after all four units are completed.

According to the intergovernmental agreement between Türkiye and Russia, the first unit is expected to start electricity generation in 2025, seven years after the construction license for the first power unit was obtained.

Built by Russia's state atomic energy company Rosatom, the plant on the southern coast, which is also the first nuclear facility in Türkiye, is expected to significantly contribute to electricity needs, estimated to meet about 10% of total domestic needs, once completed.

Turning to the planned natural gas hub in Türkiye, Putin said it is intended to be an electronic platform for gas trading, primarily for Europe.

"There is something I want to draw your attention to. While Türkiye cooperates with Ukraine in some areas, Ukraine tries to hit the pipelines carrying gas to Türkiye," he claimed.

"This is not a joke or an exaggeration in any way. Two drones were jammed by Russian electronic warfare systems and fell near the gas pumping station on the Black Sea coast," he added.

"Please inform our friend President Erdoğan about the facts regarding this matter."

"There are also continuous attacks with unmanned sea vehicles on ships protecting the energy infrastructure under the Black Sea," argued Putin.

Pointing to the development of trade relations and the trade volume between Türkiye and Russia, Putin appeared to warn Türkiye and said, "It seems to me that recently, the economic bloc of the government in Türkiye has focused on obtaining loans, making investments, and receiving grants from Western financial institutions."

"This is probably not a bad thing. But if it is related to the restriction of trade and economic relations with Russia, then the Turkish economy will lose more than it gains. I think there is such a threat."