President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday welcomed Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who arrived in Ankara ahead of the sixth meeting of the Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee.

The presidential guards accompanied Al Thani's vehicle to the entrance of the Presidential Complex, where the official welcoming ceremony was held. The Qatari emir heralded the presidential guard in Turkish.

Turkish and Qatari leaders will discuss steps to further boost the current $2.5 billion (TL 20 billion) bilateral trade volume, mainly in the energy, defense and food sectors, at the Supreme Strategic Committee meeting.

The two leaders will also discuss regional developments like Syria and Libya in a bilateral meeting scheduled to be held before the committee meeting.

Seven deals were signed at the last supreme strategic committee meeting between the countries on Nov. 25, 2019.