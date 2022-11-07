Real household income per capita went down by 0.5% in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) area in the second quarter, as rising inflation continued to undermine growth in household income.
The figure fell in most OECD countries and in all G-7 economies except Germany, according to a statement by the Paris-based global body on Monday.
Real household income per capita fell by 1.2% in France, 1.1% in Canada and the United Kingdom, and 0.4% in the United States.
"Q2 2022 was the fourth consecutive quarter of falling real income for households in the U.K. and the fifth consecutive quarter for households in the U.S.," the statement said.
"The declines over this longer period reflect both the reduction in pandemic-related government assistance and rising consumer prices faced by households," it added.
Compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, growth in real gross domestic product (GDP) per capita for the OECD (2.3%) is now slightly ahead of growth in real household income per capita (2%).
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.