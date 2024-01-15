Preliminary figures from the Federal Statistical Office have revealed that Germany's gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 0.3% in 2023, signaling a persistent recession in Europe's largest economy.

The agency estimated on Monday that the economy shrank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter to finish the year.

"Overall economic development faltered in Germany in 2023 in an environment that continues to be marked by multiple crises," Ruth Brand, the head of the agency, said on Monday.

Germany had seen GDP growth of 1.8% in 2022 but slowed considerably during the past year.

Consumer spending has declined in the face of persistent inflation, while the country's exporters have seen sluggish global demand for exports, including China.

According to preliminary data, the average inflation rate for the year was 5.9% – the second-highest figure since Germany reunified in 1990. The highest figure was posted in 2022, with an inflation rate of 6.9%.

"Despite recent price declines, prices remained high at all stages in the economic process and put a damper on economic growth," Brand said. "Unfavourable financing conditions due to rising interest rates and weaker domestic and foreign demand also took their toll."

Numerous economists do not expect an economic recovery in Germany during 2024 either. Many economic researchers have recently lowered their forecasts.