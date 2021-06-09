Trade turnover between Russia and Turkey grew by 22.5% on an annual basis during January-April of this year, reaching $9.13 billion (TL 78 billion), according to the data by the Russian Federal Customs Service Wednesday.
In the said period, exports from Russia to Turkey increased by 21.1% to $7.19 billion while sales from Turkey to Russia increased by 27.8% to reach $1.94 billion, the data showed.
Turkey's share in Russia's total trade turnover rose from 4% to 4.2% last year. European Union states constitute the largest share in Russia’s foreign trade with 35.4% of the trade turnover in January-April. It was followed by Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) countries with 34.1%, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries with 12.5% and Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries with 9.3%.
In the January-April period, Russian’s overall foreign trade surplus was revealed as $41.2 billion, 8.4% down in comparison with the same period of 2020.
The data showed that in the reporting period, exports of goods gained 11.3% year-on-year to $129.5 billion while the country’s imports soared by 23.7% to $88.3 billion, bringing Russia’s foreign trade turnover to $217.8 billion.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.