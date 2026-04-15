Saudi Arabia will extend $3 billion in additional support for Pakistan to help the South ⁠Asian nation and its ally bridge a multi-billion-dollar gap ⁠in its finances linked to an upcoming debt repayment to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The extra funding for Pakistan comes on top of Riyadh extending the rollover ​arrangement for an additional $5 billion deposit for a longer period, Pakistan ​Finance ⁠Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb told reporters in Washington.

The move underlines a deepening relationship between Riyadh and Islamabad, cemented last year by a mutual defense pact treating aggression against either as an attack on both.

"We can confirm that Saudi Arabia has agreed to a $3 billion deposit with Pakistan to support their balance of payments," a Saudi Ministry of Finance spokesperson told Reuters.

Pakistan faces a $3.5 billion repayment to the UAE this month that has put a strain on its foreign exchange reserves, which stood at about $16.4 billion as of March 27.

The repayment to the UAE amounts to roughly 18% of those holdings.

Under Pakistan's $7 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) program, ⁠the ⁠country is targeting foreign exchange reserves of more than $18 billion by June.

Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan was in Pakistan on Friday in what one source familiar with the matter described as a show of economic support, without providing further details.

"Senator Aurangzeb said this support comes at a critical time for Pakistan’s external financing needs and would help reinforce foreign exchange reserves and strengthen the country’s external account," the finance ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that Pakistan is committed to maintaining foreign exchange reserves "in line ⁠with its obligations to markets and under the IMF-supported program."

Pakistan's international bonds rallied on the news, with longer-dated maturities adding nearly 1 cent to trade at their strongest level since late February.

Asked on Monday whether ​a Saudi loan was on the table to replace the UAE facility, Pakistani Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb ​said "all options are on the table," including Eurobonds, loans and commercial debt.

Saudi Arabia has repeatedly stepped in to support Pakistan during periods of economic stress. In ⁠2018, Riyadh ‌unveiled a $6 billion ‌package that included a $3 billion deposit at Pakistan's central bank and $3 ⁠billion in oil supplies on deferred payment.

Pakistan, meanwhile, ‌has emerged as the key mediator between the U.S. and Iran to end the war in the ​Middle East while also shoring up Saudi ⁠Arabia's defenses after the Gulf kingdom came under hundreds of Iranian ⁠missile and drone attacks.

Last week, Pakistan deployed fighter jets and support aircraft to Saudi ⁠Arabia after Iranian strikes ​on key Saudi energy infrastructure.