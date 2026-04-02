SpaceX has pushed its target IPO valuation past the $2 trillion mark, a report said on Thursday, setting Elon Musk's rocket and satellite company for what could become the largest public listing the stock market has ever seen.

SpaceX and its advisers are floating the figure to prospective investors in its initial public offering, Bloomberg News reported, adding that deliberations are ongoing and details of the IPO could still change.

The startup submitted confidential IPO paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission recently and is targeting a market launch later this ⁠year.

The ⁠Starbase, Texas-headquartered firm could raise as much as $75 billion, according to the report, surpassing the 2019 IPO of Saudi Aramco, which remains the largest on record.

An earlier expectation of a $1.75 trillion valuation was already sparking debate over how much of that value was driven by SpaceX's cash-generating Starlink business and how ⁠much of a premium could be applied to its dominance in space launches, and unproven ventures such as Starship and space-based AI.

The ​IPO comes after Musk merged SpaceX with his artificial intelligence startup, xAI, in a deal ⁠that ‌valued ‌the rocket company at $1 trillion and the ⁠developer of the Grok chatbot ‌at $250 billion.

The rocket maker has been lining up anchor ​investors well ahead of its ⁠stock market debut. It has had ⁠discussions with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund about taking ⁠an anchor stake of ​around $5 billion in the IPO, Reuters reported on Thursday.