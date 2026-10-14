Spain intends to buy 15 more Hürjet jet trainers on top of the 30 it has already contracted, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) CEO Mehmet Demiroğlu said Tuesday.

Speaking at an event in Kastamonu, northern Türkiye, Demiroğlu said deliveries to Spain are scheduled to begin in 2028.

"Before we even started deliveries to our Air Force, Spain said, 'I like it, I want to buy 30,' and bought them. We signed the agreement," he said. "We are working toward deliveries in 2028. It is planning to buy another 15."

The 30-aircraft contract, worth about 2.6 billion euros (nearly $2.9 billion), was announced in late December 2025.

Demiroğlu also highlighted TAI's production capacity. He said its campus brings together work on the homegrown Kaan fighter jet, the Hürjet and Hürkuş aircraft, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, satellites and aircraft components.

He said testing and production across six different fields are carried out at the same site. He described the facility as a source of national pride and said TAI employs 16,500 people.

On the Hürkuş advanced trainer aircraft, Demiroğlu said deliveries had begun and would continue in the coming years. He named Azerbaijan as an export customer and said TAI hopes to win more overseas orders.

A total of 55 Hürkuş II aircraft are planned to be delivered through 2028, including 12 that are scheduled for delivery by the end of this year.

Demiroğlu said Türkiye's defense industry successes had raised the country's international standing and drawn growing interest in its technology.

"In the 2020s, particularly with the successes in the defense industry, tremendous admiration for Türkiye has emerged around the world," he said. "They admire our products, what we do and our achievements."

Demiroğlu also described deterrence as a central goal of Türkiye's defense programs, including Kaan, saying the aim is to strengthen the country's ability to prevent conflict. He added that both the armed forces and the country as a whole must be prepared for security threats.

"We are not working to wage war. We need to work to avoid war," he said. "We do not want to use Kaan. We are building it so that we do not have to use it."