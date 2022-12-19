An upgrade to Spain's labor policy rules has led to a 142% rise in young workers with permanent contracts in a country where youth unemployment and under-employment rates have been among the highest in Europe since the global financial crisis erupted.

The increase is evidence that the Socialist-led government's 9-month-old labor reform is reversing the easy hire-and-fire regime after the sovereign debt crisis a decade ago. The set labor rules at the time were hailed as placing the country on a low-cost, competitive footing, but also criticized for eroding workers' rights and prompting many young Spaniards to emigrate.

Youth unemployment rates that reached more than 55% in the years after the financial crisis fell to 31% in the third quarter – against an overall unemployment rate of 12.6%, according to the National Statistics Office (INE).

Youth unemployment is a chronic problem in southern European countries, whereas one in four young people was unemployed in Italy during the summer, according to Eurostat data.

Greece, whose rates of youth unemployment are similar to Spain's, wants to reduce its youth unemployment rate to 18% by 2030 and is introducing subsidies for pension and health fund costs to reduce labor costs and special training programs.

While youth unemployment rates improved in Spain with the economic upturn after the financial crash, by the summer of 2021, seven out of every ten under-24s had a temporary contract. That rate fell by 13 percentage points in the third quarter of 2022 following the new labor regulations, making Spain slightly better off than, or prosperous such as the Netherlands or Italy.

The labor reform negotiated with employers and unions and introduced in March abolished most temporary jobs to provide job stability and reduce the unemployment rate. Previously, employers used temporary contracts as a safety net in times of crisis.

"Finding an apartment is going to be easier now," said Cristina Garcia, 24, who secured her first permanent contract as a receptionist at a multinational company in Madrid in September.

According to the Spanish Youth Council, Garcia's case is an anomaly in Spain, where the number of young people aged 16-24 who were able to move out of their parent's home in the first half of 2022 was just 4%, compared to the EU average of 17.7%.

Even so, young people say things are changing.

After five years as a computer scientist at a technology company in Madrid, Sami Khalaf, 28, signed his first permanent contract in February.

"I intend to save money, I see things differently," said Khalaf, who moved out of his parent's house some months ago.

Stable contracts can boost consumer confidence and drive spending, said Raymond Torres, chief economist at the Funcas think tank in Madrid. Torres said the strength of Spain's labor market had been one of the pillars of the country's unexpected economic resilience during a period of global weakness.

Before the labor reform, the rate of temporary contracts, which in the last decade has been around 25% of all jobs, resulted in a high turnover inflating the overall unemployment rate.

"We have put an end to the idea that the introduction of young people into the workforce needs to be done through unstable contracts," Joaquin Perez-Rey, the deputy labor minister who designed the reform, told Reuters.

The labor reforms in March included a controversial provision to make it easier to give permanent contracts to seasonal workers in sectors such as tourism and farming. Such workers are entitled to benefits when not working but are not counted as unemployed, as they can be called up at any time by their employer.

The number of these so-called discontinuous contracts signed by young people under 24 has gone up five times in the year to November, with that age group being one of the most employed under such contracts.

"Whether this is better or worse than having several temporary contracts is debatable," said Miguel Angel Malo, professor of economics at the University of Salamanca, referring to the discontinuous contracts.

The Spanish furlough system, introduced to most of the labor market during the pandemic, has also boosted permanent hiring, said Adrian Todoli, a labor law professor at the University of Valencia.

"Employers now know that they can bank on these mechanisms if there's a crisis, as was the case during the pandemic," Todoli said.

Cristina Garcia says her 4 1/2 hours-a-day contract brings in enough for her to start looking for an apartment with her partner.

"I'm looking to work weekends to earn a bit more, but we've done the maths and we can do it," she said.