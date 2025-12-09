Steel producer Tosyalı Holding was named as the best Turkish firm of the year in Spain by the Spanish-Turkish Chamber of Industry and Commerce, according to a statement by the company.

Tosyalı STS, a subsidiary in Spain, was selected as the best Turkish firm at the chamber's ninth annual award ceremony, held in Madrid. The company was selected for the award based on its investments in the Spanish steel industry and its status as a major employer.

Tosyalı began operations in Spain at the beginning of 2024 through its subsidiary, Tosyalı STS, following the acquisition of the steel pipe manufacturer.

Tosyalı was the world's 46th largest steel producer in 2024, with 9.12 million tons. The company moved up 21 positions from the previous year to become one of the world's top three fastest-growing steel producers, with a 54.3% increase in production, according to the World Steel Association.

It wrapped up 2024 with a total global turnover of around $7 billion, and it is expecting to reach $9 billion by the end of this year, with global exports exceeding $2 billion. The firm’s total production will reach around 13 million tons by the end of 2025.

The firm has nearly 50 plants on three continents, as well as a liquid steel production capacity of 15 million tons per year, while employing 15,000 workers.

Tosyalı Holding Chairperson Fuat Tosyalı said in a statement that the company's operations in Spain are far more important to its operations in Europe, as it is "Europe's largest steel pipe manufacturer."

The firm achieved a rapid change in a short period with STS, one of Spain’s major steel pipe makers, he said.

"We reached a production increase of nearly 12 times with the efficiency and renovation efforts within the facility – this rise in efficiency and scale enabled us to participate in new projects in many countries, especially in Spain," he said. "We plan to invest in an ERW (electric resistance welded) pipe production plant in the coming period, and awards like these motivate us to do better."

Tosyalı also noted that the firm has been achieving its global goals, boosting its production and world rankings every year, and that Tosyalı Holding is the only company able to maintain this level of success among the world’s top 10 steel producers.

"We became the highest crude steel producer based in Türkiye, while we are the third largest steel producer in Europe," he said, noting that the firm doubled its global visibility by boosting its global crude steel production by 110% in the last five years.

In addition, he suggested that the firm will continue to follow its balanced growth strategy for its facilities in Europe, Africa, and Asia in the coming period.

"We focused on expanding our production capacities with our presence in Europe via acquisitions and partnerships and with greenfield investments in Africa-we are both deepening our presence and opening up to markets neighboring Türkiye," he said.

"We aim to boost our global competitiveness via investments focusing on sustainability, efficiency, and scale, as well as the synergy and value-added production at our facilities. In the long term, we aim to progress towards our goal of becoming one of the world’s top 20 steel firms within five years," he added.