U.S. President Donald Trump and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday said the Strait of Hormuz is now fully open, which would allow oil tankers to exit the Persian Gulf again and carry crude to customers worldwide.

Shortly after the announcement, however, Trump said the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports would remain in place until a peace deal with Tehran.

He added that he expected a resolution to come "very quickly in that most of the points are already negotiated."

The announcements came as a 10-day truce in Lebanon appeared to hold. The truce offered a pause in Israeli strikes on Lebanon and could clear one major obstacle to a deal between Iran and the U.S. and Israel to end weeks of devastating war.

In a social media post, Trump said Iran announced that the strait "is fully open and ready for full passage."

Minutes earlier, Iran's Araghchi posted on the social media X that the passage for all commercial vessels through the strait "is declared completely open" in line with the cease-fire in Lebanon. He said it would stay open for the remaining period of the truce.

Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway between Iran and Oman that is vital for global oil trade, had virtually come to a halt after Iran threatened to attack ships in response to the U.S.-Israeli war launched on Feb. 28.

Oil prices fell by more than 10% on Friday following the announcement.