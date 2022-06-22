Turkey's largest technology and aviation fair Teknofest will host an international startup summit in Istanbul in October.

The Take Off Startup Summit will bring together stakeholders of the startup ecosystem, technology leaders and multinational companies, according to a statement issued by Teknofest.

Organized by the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, the Ministry of Industry and Technology and the Presidential Investment Office, it will be the second summit in 2022 after the one held in Azerbaijan's capital Baku.

Accepting applications both from Turkey and abroad, the summit will offer entrepreneurs monetary prizes, B2B and investment meetings, as well as many special opportunities.

Famous entrepreneurs from Turkey and around the world will give speeches during the summit.

Additionally, the summit will welcome internationally influential startups, mentors and corporate firms in Istanbul.

Teknofest Azerbaijan, the 2022 edition of Turkey's major technology and aviation fair, was held in Baku.

The event, first held in Turkey in 2018, officially expanded to neighboring Azerbaijan this year and was carried out in May.