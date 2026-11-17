Temu could be hit with a second hefty fine by the European Union, as Brussels accused the Chinese-owned online retailer on Tuesday of failing to protect consumers from the sale of unsafe items.

The EU already ordered a 200-million-euro ($220-million) fine on Temu in May for allowing the sale of illegal products, including dangerous baby toys and defective chargers.

Now the European Commission said Temu was breaking more rules under the Digital Services Act (DSA) by failing "to put in place reasonable, proportionate and effective measures to mitigate the risk of illegal products being offered."

Temu said it "respectfully" disagreed with the commission's preliminary view.

The retailer is popular in the European Union, with more than 120 million users after entering the bloc's market in 2023.

Under the DSA, fines can go as high as 6% of a company's total worldwide annual turnover.

Tuesday's findings are about the measures Temu is taking to protect EU users, a senior European official said, whereas the fine in May focused on the failure to conduct a proper risk assessment to understand what dangers the platform poses.

'Making online world safer'

The EU said Temu did not have effective controls in place to check whether products complied with the bloc's safety requirements.

High-risk categories include toys, electronics and cosmetics.

Brussels also said Temu's sanction system was not a strong enough deterrent, with traders able to commit several serious infringements – such as selling products that fail safety checks – before Temu suspended any of their stores.

EU regulators found Temu's moderation system did not prevent unsafe and illegal products from being offered to consumers, and appeared to focus more on complying with the company's rules than a product's safety.

"Shopping online should not mean risking the purchase of illegal and unsafe products," EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen said in a statement.

"The preliminary findings against Temu mark another step towards making the online world safer," she added.

Small package levies

The DSA law is part of the EU's wide-ranging legal toolbox for oversight of the world's biggest online retailers, social media platforms and search engines.

Temu now has the right to examine the EU's documents and reply in writing.

The company said it "invests significantly in compliance infrastructure and human expertise and implements a suite of control measures that effectively mitigate illegal product risks."

"We will review and respond to the preliminary findings carefully and will continue to engage constructively with the Commission," it said.

The Temu investigation that began in 2024 is one of many under the DSA, including probes into China's AliExpress and the Chinese-founded Shein.

The EU in July imposed a fine of 550 million euros on AliExpress over the sale of illegal goods on its platform.

Consumers are buying more items from outside the EU, often because of the lower prices, but Brussels is cracking down on small parcel imports.

Last year, nearly 6 billion small packages entered the bloc, mostly from China, up from around 4.6 billion in 2024.

The EU this month set a 2-euro handling fee on packages from outside the bloc, coming just months after imposing a 3-euro levy on low-cost parcels.