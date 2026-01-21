The office of the Chinese online retailer Temu has been raided by competition authorities, a report said on Wednesday.

The raid took place early on Wednesday, a spokesperson for Temu, owned by Chinese ecommerce giant PDD, told Reuters.

"We will cooperate fully with the Turkish authorities," the spokesperson said, adding that laptops and computers were taken.

Turkey's antitrust authority did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Temu sells products from clothes to smartphones at rock-bottom prices around the world.

The Türkiye operation comes after Temu's European headquarters in Dublin was raided over concerns by European Union regulators about potential unfair Chinese state subsidies.