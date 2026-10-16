Tesla has unveiled its new Roadster sports car, which can thrust itself up in the air. But drivers shouldn't expect to take it for a spin anytime soon.

Elon Musk's car company debuted the latest bells and whistles of its second-generation Roadster, developed in collaboration with the CEO's rocket company, SpaceX.

Chief among them, as shown off at a Thursday event, are a set of cold gas thrusters and a "multi-mode" suction system that can fling the car in the air for short spurts and spin the vehicle mid-flight.

The white ⁠two-seater vehicle drove upside down on a ramp using a suction system, turned in the air and landed using built-in thrusters. Later in the event, it used the thrusters to jump over a truck and other vehicles, ​twisting in the air during the maneuver.

Some watchers saw the collaboration as Musk drumming up interest in a ​merger ⁠of the two big companies he controls, an idea he has explored by discussing their overlap.

"Turns out the future does have flying cars," Musk wrote on his social media platform X shortly after.

A grab from a live feed released by Tesla shows Elon Musk unveiling the next-generation Roadster electric car in McGregor, Texas, U, Oct. 15, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Thursday's launch arrived after years of delays and anticipation around the new Roadster – and Tesla shares climbed 5% in premarket trading on Friday.

Still, Musk said production for consumers won't begin until 2028.

And of course, these kinds of cars aren't flinging themselves in the air on highways and streets just yet. There are ample regulatory hurdles for flying vehicles overall.

The fine print of the Roadster's "rocket" feature on Tesla's website notes: "Not approved for public road use."

Tesla also didn't immediately set a price tag on its latest electric vehicle, although the company nearly a decade ago quoted a base price of $200,000.

Tesla's reservation page for the Roadster showed a "Performance" version of the vehicle requiring a $50,000 deposit and a "Thrust" version with "acceleration thrusters" requiring a $250,000 deposit. A "Rocket" variant, which Tesla says is "invite only," is described as a single-seat model with a "full flight system."

'Most insane' product demo ever

The reveal gives Tesla a showpiece car after years of missed Roadster deadlines, but it comes as the company shifts its focus to self-driving technology and robotics, and days before third-quarter results that analysts say matter more to investors.

"It was an engineering flex with no commercial value beyond embarrassing traditional car makers," Gene Munster, managing partner at Tesla investor Deepwater Asset Management, said on X.

"The Roadster event is the latest example of why Elon can't wait to bring (Tesla) and (SpaceX) together," Munster said.

Musk has played down the car's importance to Tesla's finances, describing it in 2023 as a "small potato situation" that would not "move the needle in a major way financially."

A grab from a live feed released by Tesla shows the company unveiling its next-generation Roadster electric car in McGregor, Texas, U, Oct. 15, 2026. (AFP Photo)

But the car still carries symbolic weight.

"Tesla does not currently have a halo car, or high-performance luxury vehicle designed to showcase an automaker's best engineering and technology. The Roadster will be Tesla's new halo car," Morningstar analyst Seth Goldstein said in a note last month.

Viewers and witnesses gushed over the ⁠spectacle of ⁠the launch.

"That was the most insane product demo I've ever seen," Tesla fan and investor Sawyer Merritt posted on X. "I just saw this in person, and I'm still asking how this wasn't AI."

'Halfway to speed of sound'

The event at a SpaceX test site in McGregor, Texas, had all the elements of a classic Musk product reveal: dramatic music, smoke, mechanical hissing sounds and a launch countdown.

"This is the culmination of incredible work by Tesla and SpaceX engineers working closely together to make ⁠something that you haven't seen in any movie," Musk, wearing a silver Western-style belt buckle emblazoned with the Tesla logo, told a cheering crowd of enthusiasts and investors.

The Roadster can accelerate from zero to 97 kph (60 mph) in less than one second and can hit a top speed of over 370 kph, Tesla vehicle engineering chief Lars Moravy said.

"Definitely much ​faster than that," an excited Musk said. "I think you've got to crack halfway to the speed of sound."

In this still image taken from a handout video, Tesla unveils its long-delayed Roadster nearly a decade after first revealing a next-generation version of its original electric sports ​car, at a launch event in McGregor, Texas, U.S., Oct. 15, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

The Roadster can also travel over 480 km (300 miles) ​on a single charge. That is less than half of what Musk promised in 2017, when Tesla first revealed a prototype of the second-generation Roadster and said that deliveries would begin in 2020.

The original Roadster, released in 2008 and on sale until 2012, was Tesla's first-ever electric vehicle and ⁠used a Lotus Elise chassis. ‌It helped ‌change the world's view of what an EV could be. The company has since been known for its ⁠Model Y and Model X SUVs and Model S and Model 3 sedans.

The reveal of the ‌second-generation Roadster comes amid a sharp shift in Tesla's focus to artificial intelligence-led self-driving tech and robotics, from manufacturing cars for human drivers.

This year, Tesla stopped selling Model S and X vehicles to make ​space for production of its Optimus humanoid robots. It also ⁠launched Cybercab – a two-seater robotaxi that comes without manual controls such as a steering wheel, pedals and mirrors.

Tesla is ⁠set to report third-quarter results on Oct. 21.

Sales of Tesla's aging lineup of EVs have declined over the past two years, although high gas prices ⁠helped boost deliveries in the third quarter.

"The ​margin and cash flow numbers will carry far more weight with investors than anything they saw at the reveal," said Josh Gilbert, lead analyst for Asia-Pacific at trading platform eToro.